The student news site of The University of South Alabama

The Vanguard

Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

Though+Xavier+Johnson+may+no+longer+be+with+the+USA+football+team%2C+the+Jags+will+continue+to+push+forward.+
Though Xavier Johnson may no longer be with the USA football team, the Jags will continue to push forward.

Though Xavier Johnson may no longer be with the USA football team, the Jags will continue to push forward.

Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham

Though Xavier Johnson may no longer be with the USA football team, the Jags will continue to push forward.

Courtesy of Brian Fremund, Associate Athletic Director/ Strategic Communications
November 5, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University of South Alabama head football coach Joey Jones announced Saturday that Xavier Johnson has been suspended for the remainder of the 2017 season following a violation of team rules.

A senior running back from Tampa, Fla., Johnson ends his fouryear career as the Jaguars’ all-time leader with both 2,670 yards rushing and 4,094 all-purpose yards. Through eight games this fall he leads the team with 445 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and is ranked among the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in both rushing and kickoff returns.

For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/USAJaguarSports. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    News

    Hit-and-run at Delta 5 parking lot

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    Opinion

    South speaks about #MeToo

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    Life

    The Little Circus That Could

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    Life

    ROTC: developing leaders

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    Sports

    JAGUAR FOOTBALL’S JOHNSON SUSPENDED FOR REST OF SEASON

  • News

    Jags join Aubreigh’s Army

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    Sports

    Inside Athletics: Yu Fujioka

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    Opinion

    Dear Debbie: XXXtra credit

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    News

    Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day Nov. 1

  • Running back Xavier Johnson suspended

    News

    Planned Parenthood Generation Action has a bright idea

The student news site of The University of South Alabama
Running back Xavier Johnson suspended