ROTC: developing leaders

Members of the Jaguar Battalion will become officers in the Army upon graduation.





Jaguar Battalion, USA’s Army ROTC unit, has been home to USA cadets for over 30 years and continues to train the Army’s next generation of leaders.

Dirk Tyson, Jaguar Battalion’s Recruiting Officer, has been with the program for 6 years. As a 20-year career field artillery officer, he feels strongly about what Army ROTC should mean to interested students and cadets.

“This is a program designed for those that want to be senior leaders as officers in the military whether it be Guard, Reserve, or active duty,” Tyson said. “This is something that you want to do to serve your country after you graduate college.”

According to the Cadet Handbook, the mission of the USA Army ROTC program is “to commission the future officer leadership of the United States Army.”

Students who join Jaguar Battalion, USA’s Army ROTC regiment, under scholarship have increasing obligations to the program the closer they are to finishing their degree, according to Tyson. Students interested in joining under scholarship must uphold at least a 2.5 GPA.

Cadet obligations include, but are not limited to, taking part in physical training three to five times a week and attending leadership labs on Wednesdays, according to Tyson.

Leadership labs, according to the Cadet Handbook, give cadets the opportunity to be in leadership positions and develop essential leadership skills.

“Time management is an important piece of getting to school and graduating,” Tyson said.

“I tell every cadet, every student actually, this is a career decision, it’s not really an academic thing.”

Cadets are required to do 30 hours of community service, in addition to maintaining academic standards and other cadet responsibilities, according to Tyson.

The ROTC provides an accepted list of possible organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity and the Special Olympics, and cadets are free to choose which to volunteer with.

Jaguar Battalion works with other USA organizations such as Jaguar Productions and the Student Recreation Center to host their recruiting based events throughout the year. Some of these events include Welcome Back Day in August and the April Crawfish Boil held at the Student Recreation Center, according to Tyson.

Jaguar Battalion maintains a presence in the community through interacting with local JROTC programs, such as conducting uniform inspections and helping train their Color Guard, according to Tyson. The Color Guard performs duties such as rendering honors during the national anthem and carrying the nation’s colors during parades and other events.

“We are responsible for all Mobile County ROTC programs; Baker, Citronelle, Theodore, Davidson, BC Rain, Blount, MGM, Williamson, Murphy, LeFlore, Bryant,” Tyson stated.

Jaguar Battalion’s Color Guard represents USA at every football game, both home and away, according to Tyson. They also take part in community parades during Veteran’s Day and Mardi Gras.

Members of the Color Guard “receive special instruction on the mechanics associated with honoring the nation’s colors, to include drill and ceremonies and the manual of arms,” according to the Cadet Handbook.

In addition to the Color Guard, Jaguar Battalion is home to other organizations such as the Jaguar Joggers, Scabbard and Blade, Intramurals and Ranger Challenge.

The Army ROTC program is funded by the Department of Defense, with the exception of the building and Jaguar Battalion’s secretary, Mary Davis, according to Tyson.

USA’s Army ROTC program began at Spring Hill College prior to the turn of the century, according to the cadet handbook. In the 1960’s the program moved to USA, where it has stayed and expanded.

The USA Army ROTC commissioned over 400 men and women into the Army as of 2003. Jaguar Battalion currently hosts over 90 cadets, according to Tyson.

“ROTC is the biggest producer of officers by thousands,” Tyson said.

Students interested in receiving more information can contact Tyson at [email protected] or visit the Jaguar Battalion webpage at southalabama.edu/colleges/artsandsci/armyrotc.