Spectrum hosts drag show

Filed under Life

Spectrum, an LGBTQ and allies group on campus, decorated the Student Center Ballroom on Halloween night for its annual Hallow-queen” drag show.

The show, which features local professional drag queens and amateur students alike, is held every year, was sponsored by Mobile Pride, the city’s LGBT organization. Spectrum was happy to have another successful year.

“The event has been going on longer than I have been in Spectrum,” Spectrum Vice President Meaghann Baylor said. “This is the first year that we have had a stage with lights and a sound system. This is our big event for this semester and the turnout is great. Having Mobile Pride give us help with funding and providing performers definitely made a big difference.”

The event is held as a way for the younger LGBT community to enjoy a drag show that is geared towards them, as the venues in Mobile don’t offer people under the age of 21 an opportunity to see a drag show.

“Unfortunately, none of the clubs that do drag allow people under 21 to enter,” Baylor said. “There is a big population of younger college-aged people that want to have the ability to celebrate who they are and in the gay community, drag is a big way that diversity is celebrated by both queer students and their allies.”

One of the performers was a recent graduate of USA and was excited to have the opportunity to perform at their alma mater.

“Well, I really love themes, especially Halloween,” theatre graduate Delicious Dynamics said. “I perform at B-Bob’s [a local gay nightclub] on Thursday nights, which goes great with my theater degree. So, having any chance to dress up and express myself as I feel I really am is amazing. I was especially excited to come and perform here where I graduated, because a lot of these students aren’t old enough to go to the clubs downtown.”

As the stage lights flashed and the speakers boomed the songs the queens danced to, the chairs were filled with students, some of whom were in costume, singing along to the music.

“I identify as queer, and I love drag shows,” sophomore business major Devon White said. “Unfortunately, I am not old enough to go to any of the clubs downtown, so I was really happy that they were having one on campus. I think it’s important for those in the queer community to proud of who they are and what makes them different. Drag shows are a big part of doing that.”

To find out more about USA’s LGBTQ and allies group Spectrum, like their Facebook page or follow them on Twitter.