Food pantry for students opens on campus

Students and faculty are excited about the opening of the new food pantry.





Donor to Diner, a student-led organization that tackles collegiate food insecurity, officially opened its food pantry for students in an effort to battle student hunger on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The National Student Campaign Against Hunger and Homelessness defines food insecurity as the lack of reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food and is highly common in the United States across college campuses.

Donor to Diner president Supraja “Sippy” Sridhar mentioned in an interview that most people don’t realize that not being able to afford nutritious filling foods is an example of food insecurity.

“…Someone who can only afford ramen noodles for all three meals in a day is facing collegiate hunger [food insecurity],” Sridhar stated in an interview with The Vanguard.

An estimated 57% of the USA student body will face challenges with food insecurity during their college careers, according to a campus-based study conducted by Feeding the Gulf Coast and SGA. Donor to Diner aims to help relieve some of this burden from USA student’s shoulders with conveniently available meal supplies.

“No motivated student should have to forgo an education because he or she must choose between an education and sustenance,” Sridhar stated in an interview with The Vanguard.

The location of the new food pantry resides in Academic Services Center. The leaders of Donor to Diner, with the help of Dean of Students Dr. Michael Mitchell, picked a location in the center of campus that would be convenient but private enough to keep student visits confidential.

“I am excited to welcome the food pantry to our campus community as an option for students who may be experiencing food insecurities. This issue can often be invisible to most of us, but I’m grateful to the students who have led the effort for our campus pantry,” Dr. Mitchell stated.

Accounts of first hand experiences with collegiate hunger inspired Sridhar to start this foundation.

“When I was an undergraduate student, one of my friends discreetly asked me if I’d mind paying for her lunch one day with an extra meal from my large meal plan,” Sridhar said. “Once we got our food and started talking, she told me about her situation. She worked multiple jobs, one of which to solely pay for her meals on campus. Since I had many meals I couldn’t use, I happily paid for her lunch for the rest of the school year, but I wondered if other students shared her experience. I did some research and learned about college hunger.”

“At the time, few people on campus knew about this issue. I wanted to help my fellow peers by not only increasing awareness of food insecurity, but do my part to increase the resources available to my affected classmates. Thus, I founded Donor to Diner, now a national nonprofit, as a way for students like me to help our friends through a difficult circumstance.”

Donor to Diner plans to work working with the student-leaders in SGA, Greek life and other campus organizations to keep the food pantry stocked and ready to provide students with supplies from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. every weekday.

Students can visit the food pantry by emailing [email protected] by 8 PM on the day prior to the visit. For more information on the location, please contact [email protected] and they will send you the address to the on-campus location with other details you need to easily and privately access the food pantry. All correspondences regarding the food pantry are strictly confidential.

Those wishing to volunteer with Donor to Diner can fill out the google form to join their electronic mailing list goo.gl/forms/NiXyebbu1NnEvLE42 or they can visit their website for more information at http://usadonortodiner. blogspot.com/p/volunteer.html.