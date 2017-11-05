The Little Circus That Could

Close Contortionist Noemi España shoots an arrow with her feet in one of her many acts. Marissa Mason

Former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos brings The Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style circus act, downtown Mobile at James Seals Park through Nov. 12.

The show is now under its own red-and-white striped tent and features everything from musical numbers and breathtaking stunts.

“It’s an entirely different cast,” Venardos said. “The acts are totally new. We are also underneath a tent, which is a huge difference.”

This year, the show features several multiple-generation circus families. Many of the actors perform multiple times throughout the show. They also do the setting up and break-down for the show.

“Ten people are making this entire operation happen,” Venardos said. “The cast is also the crew. A small group of people can accomplish some astounding things.”

Vivien Larible España acts on the static trapeze, lyra, an aerial hoop act, and chiffon, a long ribbon aerial act while her husband and children do other acts ranging from the cyr wheel to contortion. Ivan Enriquez and Duna Alvarez perform a sensual duo trapeze act. Adilson and Gilda Fernandes do a high-reaching chair stacking and balancing act.

In true broadway style, a story unfolds before the audience in between the acts, often leading into musical numbers with cheerful tunes and brilliant costumes.

“The story is this: There are other circuses that are rolling up their tents and calling it quits,” Venardos said. “I believe, and I have some great friends here believing with me, that the circus is not ending, it is simply changing and moving forward. [In this story,] we’re actually looking for someone to step up and save the circus. What we need is a hero.”

Being a live show, sometimes the actors have to become their own heros in order to keep their acts seamless even in the face of danger.

“I always forget to breathe,” Contortionist Noemi España said. “I’m concentrating so hard on what I’m doing and I have to remember to breathe. Forget whatever happened in the show before and focus on what you’re doing now. Whatever happened in my past performance happened, I learn from it. This is how I can move forward and do what I need to do.”

After the show, the audience is able to take pictures with the cast for no additional cost.

General admission is $25, ringside V.I.P. access is $35, kids under 12 years old get in for $15 and children under three years old can get in for free.

To learn more about the Venardos Circus, visit VenardosCircus.com.