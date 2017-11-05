Dear Debbie: How do you feel about DDs?





Dear Debbie: Should I get a boob job? I do not think that I am ugly or unattractive with small breasts, but it is something that I would change about myself if I could. I’ve been an A cup all of my life. It is my biggest insecurity when it comes to outfit choice. I feel self conscious any time I don’t have a bra on and if something is low cut I spend the entire night worrying about turning the wrong way and someone will see how small my chest is. My friends and boyfriend are all very against plastic surgery. They think of fake DDs and horrific face lifts when they think of plastic surgery. I have been saving my money for the past three years and have finally saved up enough to pay the full amount upfront. All I would want is a small, natural enhancement. I would like to become a B or C cup. So, should I get a boob job? I feel like the only thing holding me back is their opinions.

-A Minus

Dear A Minus: If getting a boob job is something that you want for you, (which it seems like it is) I see no reason not to go for it. There is nothing wrong with improving your self-confidence with cosmetic enhancements as long as you are doing it for the right reasons.

If having slightly larger breasts would help you feel more confident when wearing low cut tops or going braless, then you should go for it! In my opinion, life is too short to live it according to the opinions and fears of others. If you know yourself and love yourself having fake breasts should not change that.

Make sure you do your research before so that you fully understand the financial obligations, as well as the medical risks of elective surgery. You could read different forum posts and watch youtube videos of people who have had breast augmentations to see what the day-to-day recovery will be like.

Normally, medical insurance will not assist with the costs of elective surgery, so you will have to cough up several thousand dollars out of pocket. Anytime that you go under anesthesia there is a risk for complication. Make sure you talk with your doctor about all the possible complications and to find out what you can do to minimize any and all of the risks to you.

You do not need permission from your boyfriend or friends to change something about your body. That being said, I also would not just go out and get this done without telling anyone.

The recovery time for a breast augmentation is normally around a week so you will need someone you trust to take care of you for at least the first few days.

If you have done your research, can afford it, and have arranged for someone to care for you afterward, I think that you should go through with it. Make sure you are making this choice for the right reasons. If you are do not let the opinions of others hold you back.