South speaks about #MeToo

Recently, the #MeToo movement emerged on social media. News of the movement spread rapidly, and University of South Alabama students and faculty alike have their own opinions and thoughts on the matter.

“One in 5 women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college,” according to the National Sexual Violence Center. “More than 90% of sexual assault victims on college campuses do not report the assault.” This statistic shows that there is a real issue on college campuses that needs to be addressed.

“I’m all for it,” USA sophomore Christa Sewer said. “Personally, guys have gotten handsy with me and I have been catcalled multiple times. This movement brings awareness that situations like this exist and don’t need to be undermined.”

“#MeToo is excellent for what it is, but it is tragic in other areas,” USA sophomore William Chandler said. “It’s a shame in our society that these people wouldn’t speak up normally were it not for the protection of social media. However, this is not to discourage their bravery for speaking out against this injustice.”

“It is important to create some type of solidarity for women, and it is important for them to know they are not alone,” Heather Stanley, Director of Student Media, USA instructor and fashion blogger said. “It is important for males to be aware, question their behavior and thoughts, and that they have an outlet to talk to about male sexual assault.”

“I think that the #MeToo movement has been important in revealing the enormous scope of the problem of sexual harassment and sexual assault,” said Dr. Claire Cage, French and gender historian “Of course, many women who have experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault, or both didn’t post #MeToo on social media (like myself), but the large numbers of those who did have helped to convey empathy among those who have been affected to varying degrees and to demonstrate the scale of the problem to those who might have not realized how many people in their own lives have suffered.”

“I definitely believe #MeToo has been powerful and impactful. However, nearly every woman has a #MeToo story” Sav Hoyt, student leader of USA’s V-Day said. “I believe that sharing experiences and stories can be powerful. If you’ve shared #MeToo, you should also consider opportunities to discuss your experiences with your peers that don’t understand the vast reach of assault and sexual harassment.”

V-Day’s purpose is to help end violence towards women and girls. They hold campus events to bring awareness, raise funds and show support for existing anti-violence organizations.

Lyndsie Rhoden, American Association of University Women representative, shared how she was shocked at the number of those close to her who came forward with #MeToo stories.

“When coming back to campus and my organization, I recognized that the movement had also affected my peers,” Rhoden said. “The members of my organization were also shocked by the sheer number of people experiencing the same issue. Discussing the movement brought us together. We came to the realization that sexual assault is something we can fight against, daily. We can make those surrounding us realize that sexual assault is a real issue and can no longer be placidly accepted.”

“The #MeToo movement is the start of something great,” Taylor Scott, Sexual Assault and Violence Educators student leader, said. “This movement gives women the chance to have a voice, and I applaud them for having the courage to do so.”

“The #MeToo campaign is really necessary,” Kadijah Oliver, fellow member of SAVE and coordinator of Sex Week, said. “I believe the #MeToo movement led students to want to learn more about the definition of consent and Title IX during Sex Week.”

SAVE is made up of fellow student teachers on violence prevention, consent, resources and referral who lead presentations and events in the community, according to their USA webpage.

On Oct. 14, actress Alyssa Milano created the #MeToo hashtag to encourage women to speak out who have been sexually assaulted or harassed to share the #MeToo hashtag. Her actions stemmed from the release of allegations of sexual misconduct committed by movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

“By 4 a.m. Monday, more than 200,000 #Metoo tweets were published by Twitter’s count,” according to the Washington Post. “The stories came pouring forth on Facebook as well with nearly 80,000 people said to be ‘talking about this’ by the wee hours Monday.”

The number of shares has only continued to grow since then, with more women and men sharing #MeToo and their own stories.

The #MeToo social media campaign is only the latest iteration of a growing movement in awareness for sexual harassment and assault. To become involved in spreading sexual assault awareness or to get more information on upcoming events that help this cause, visit facebook.com/ViolencePreventionAlliance/ or @usa_save on Instagram for SAVE and facebook.com/vdaysouthal/ for V-Day information and events.