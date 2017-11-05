Figures encourages USA students to vote

Senator Vivian Figures Davis spoke to USA students about civic engagement and student debt on Oct. 30.

Natasha Spradlin Senator Vivian Figures Davis spoke to USA students about civic engagement and student debt on Oct. 30.





Senator Vivian Davis Figures encouraged students to become more active in politics and spoke to University of South Alabama students about student debt in a College Democrats meeting on Oct. 30. Figures is a politician and Democratic Party member of the Alabama Senate. She was the first woman, and woman of color, to win the Alabama Democratic Party nomination for the U.S.

Figures spoke to students about their role in the democratic process during her visit to USA.

“You are some of the most reliable voters but you don’t turn up as enthusiastically in the midterm elections,” Figures said. “It’s important to get in the habit of voting in all elections. You shouldn’t feel at any time that your vote doesn’t count, because it does.”

There is a special election in AL between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore on Dec. 12, 2017. Figures emphasized the importance behind student participation both individually and collectively. She encouraged students to use their voices to inspire one another to register to vote and get involved.

“You can’t sit on the sidelines and hope and wish for the next person to do it,” Figures said. “You have the power, you definitely have the influence, you have the intellect, and you have the energy. You can make it happen.”

Figures suggested students look to reliable sources to educate themselves on local, state and national issues. More importantly, she recommended going directly to the source. This includes calling representatives and senators.

“Call us, ask us about an issue,” Figures said. “Where we stand on it, why we stand on it. Things that you may not know about.”

She discussed several core beliefs of the Democratic Party mentioned on democrats.org: inclusivity, fairness and working towards an economy that lifts all Americans.

“I don’t care what your color is.” Figures said. “I don’t care what your party is. I don’t care what your socioeconomic status is. I work with everybody. If we had people come in these offices, who thought for themselves and not by party politics only, we would get a whole lot more done.”

Figures stressed that college students should want to turn things around because it affects them right now. She is concerned by the $40,000 worth of debt the average student graduate accumulates to receive a higher education and acknowledged more than 70% of students have to get a loan in order to pay for it. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, student loan debt is the largest form of consumer debt, outside of mortgages. Outstanding student loan debt in the United States lies between 902 billion, and 1 trillion dollars with around 864 billion dollars in federal student loan debt.

“That’s what is in it for you,” Figures said. “Not only that, you should want to pay it forward. Pay it forward to the next generation of college students to make this a better world.”

“You do not have to squash and put other people down to elevate yourself,” Figures said, concluding the meeting.

Senator Figures’ constituents can contact her by emailing her at [email protected] or call at (334) 242-7871.