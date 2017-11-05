Hit-and-run at Delta 5 parking lot

Close USA freshman Cheyenne Sharp suffered several injuries in a hit-and-run incident in the Delta 5 parking lot. Shelby Guidry

Shelby Guidry USA freshman Cheyenne Sharp suffered several injuries in a hit-and-run incident in the Delta 5 parking lot.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Cheyenne Sharp, USA freshman, was a victim of a hit-and-run incident that took place in the Delta 5 parking lot on Oct. 22 at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to NBC 15.



Sharp suffered several injuries including a cracked rib, a head injury, bruised lungs and broken tibia and fibula bones, according to Fox 10 news.

Both USA Police Chief Zeke Aull and Bob Lowry, director of communications and media relations, declined to comment on Cheyenne Sharp’s hit-and-run incident due to an ongoing investigation.

“This was an unusual incident,” Aull said. “We are not having kids struck by cars [on a regular basis.]”

Sharp has hired an attorney, David Greene. Greene told NBC 15 that his main goal is to find out who hit Sharp and hold that person accountable.



“Initially, I was hysterical,” Ginny Reynolds, Sharp’s mother, told Fox 10. “I couldn’t stay still. It’s not the something you anticipate or ever think about hearing on the other end of the phone about your child.”

Sharp said that she does not remember much about the incident and can not clearly recall the description of the car that struck her. Sharp said that she believes the car was either tan or beige, according to Fox 10.

Fox 10 reported that Sharp’s family contacted USA Police, but there is not much they can do with such little information.

“It’s only as good as what it can see and it doesn’t capture everything that you may want over the course of an investigation,” Aull said.

Aull confirmed that there are over 700 security cameras at USA.

“We don’t see everything on camera. It’s impossible to do that,” Aull said. “We’d have to have a camera every 5 feet. People tend to think, ‘oh, there’s a camera there, I’m safe,’ well, no it’s just camera. Every camera we have records things and records what it sees, but it’s a camera. But, we’ve put quite a lot of money into cameras for our campus and it serves us well,” Aull said.

Aull declined to give the location of security cameras on campus.

“I don’t like to discuss where our cameras are or what they can see because bad guys read The Vanguard and watch the news as well,” Aull said. “What we’ve done is strategically placed cameras in areas that are beneficial to us [USA]. Can you always have more coverage? Sure you can, but there is always a cost associated with that and I think it’s important that we are smart with the monies we spend on cameras and that we spend it wisely and that we are getting the most bang for our buck.”

Over the past 10 years, USA spent about $1.3 million on adding cameras and equipment and over $750,000 to improve lighting on campus, according to Aull.

Before Sharp’s incident, students had not complained about lighting in the residential parking lot, according to Aull.

“I have been over there [Delta 5 parking lot] and I don’t know if I can honestly tell you it’s not sufficiently lit,” Aull said. “Can anything be better lit, sure it can be, but I don’t think it’s a dark area by any means.”

However, Aull said he welcomes the dialogue and is willing to hear student’s concerns.

“We have had, from time to time, vehicle burglaries, but our vehicle burglaries are not people smashing glasses, grabbing purses and taking off,” Aull said.

Instead Aull attributed it to people not locking their car doors and not being more aware.

“A vast majority are people leaving their cars unlocked, and people were using that as a crime of opportunity,” Aull said. “It’s still a crime but this can be prevented by locking your doors or bringing your stuff inside.”

The USA Police department is working with USA’s First Year Council to address this problem by placing door hangers and signage around residential areas reminding students to be more aware.

Aull said that USA and USA Police has done several things to make its campus safer, such as promoting the Livesafe mobile app at events like orientation and convocation.

“I can say that I think it’s [Livesafe mobile app] been a very popular program that helped us tremendously,” Aull said.

Aull could not provide statistics regarding how many students used the Livesafe app or its effectiveness.

Aull mentioned that the USA Police department, along with the university staff and students, conducts light tours. Lighting tours are designed bring awareness to areas that are poorly lit.

“Lighting on campus is pretty good.” Aull said. “I do think there are some dark areas. But I think it’s important, and we do this, we include our students and others when we do our lighting tours to identify those areas that they deem as poorly lit,” Aull said.