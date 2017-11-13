Are China and Russia superpowers?

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and previous Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shaking hands. Photo courtesy of CNBC.com





Filed under Opinion

America is clearly the only full-fledged superpower in the world today. However, I have been surprised to discover that many people I have spoken to believe that China and Russia are superpowers as well. Therefore, I decided to write this brief essay, debunking that myth and providing those individuals some idea of how to compare three of the most powerful countries on the world stage. To understand why most scholars do not consider China a superpower or Russia a full-fledged superpower, it is important to first understand the etymology of the term and then compare America to China. I also thought it might help readers understand China’s global status by explaining how Russia lost its “superpower” position.

The majority of scholars and journalists view the U.S. as the world’s only full-fledged “superpower” in both “hard power” and “soft power,” despite the fact that America’s position may have begun to slip in 2008—due to the 2008-2009 financial crisis; military failures in Afghanistan and Iraq; its inability to end the wars in Libya, Syria, and Yemen; its failure to halt North Korea’s nuclear program; President Donald Trump’s controversial leadership; and the perception of gridlock in Washington.“Hard power” is a country’s ability to get its way or obtain desired outcomes through military power (coercion) or economic influence (aid or payment). “Soft power” is a country’s ability to shape preferences and influence the behavior of others via attraction or persuasion. According to Joseph Nye, who coined the two terms, America’s “soft power” comes from its culture, institutions of higher learning, political values (freedom, democracy, and human rights), perception as the land of opportunity, and the perceived legitimacy of its foreign policy.

The term “superpower” was first coined immediately after the U.S. successfully led the Allied nations in defeating Germany (May 8, 1945) and forcing Japan’s surrender after dropping atom bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (August 1945). Around this time, the U.S. also gained this title when it began playing a dominant role in establishing a new global economic, legal, and political order. The term “superpower” was used to distinguish America from the other “Great Powers” (Britain, France, and Germany). In 1949, after the Soviet Union detonated atom bombs, it too was called a superpower. This bipolarization of the global system ushered in the Cold War, which lasted until 1989. Both superpowers were geographically large with sizeable populations; were eager to promote their respective ideologies (U.S. capitalism and Soviet communism) with missionary zeal all over the world; possessed a huge arsenal of state-of-the art conventional and nuclear weapons, as a result of their ferocious arms race; supplied weapons and economic aid to allies; and engaged in unrelenting espionage, propaganda, and proxy wars all over the world.

Today, the U.S. defense establishment remains unprecedented. The U.S. spends over $600 billion annually on defense ($700 billion, according to President Trump), and that alone accounts for approximately 40% of global military spending. In fact, the U.S. spends three times as much on military research and development as the next six most-powerful nations combined. Russia has been viewed as the second-most-powerful “military superpower” in the world. However, Russia’s position as a full-fledged superpower has greatly eroded since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union because Russia lacks the economic dimension of hard power, as it can barely provide a decent standard of living for its own citizens, let alone provide foreign economic aid. It is also sorely lacking in soft power. After all, few countries see Russia as a role model and very few, if any, individuals have made a concerted effort to move there. In fact, since 1991, thousands of Russians have emigrated from their homeland, and very few have returned.

Now, let us consider why China also does not meet the title of “superpower.” It may have the second-largest economy in the world (after the U.S.), and it may have even enjoyed a spectacular and sustained period of economic growth with 7% to 10% GDP growth rate since implementing reforms in the early 1980s. However, it lags far behind the U.S. in both hard and soft power. Unlike the U.S., China’s official defense budget was merely $146 billion in 2016. Even if we accept the Western scholars who claim that the number is approximately $200 to $220 billion, it is still only one-third of U.S. defense spending. Unlike China, America has far better trained, armed, and led servicemen across all branches of its armed forces. The U.S. also has a superior array of conventional and non-conventional weapons. The latter are also known as “weapons of mass destruction,” or WMD, which include nuclear, chemical, biological, and radiological weapons. The U.S. has developed far more accurate and lethal intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than China. The U.S. also has many more submarines, with submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and strategic bombers (that can even evade radar detection) than China. America has as many as 19 aircraft carriers, while China has only one. In fact, the U.S. still has 38 named bases throughout the world, while China has only one military base abroad in Djibouti. Furthermore, the U.S. is far ahead of China in the space race, with better rocketry and satellites in space, to name a few. As far as military prowess is concerned, America’s position reflects that of a superpower, unlike China.

As for diplomatic presence, the U.S. again reflects what a superpower is. While both governments have embassies and consulates around the world, the U.S. has them in far more countries. America had a 70-80-year head start in playing a key role in establishing international military, economic, political, and legal institutions. The U.S. assisted its allies in winning World Wars I and II; played a major role in establishing military alliances around the world; and was primarily responsible for the post-World War II international order (with numerous international laws and institutions). The U.S. is also well known for its philanthropic organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, its multinational corporations, such as Coca-Cola, Ford, and Apple, as well as its championing of human rights across the globe.

The U.S. helped create the League of Nations in 1919 and the United Nations in 1945. In fact, initially, 50% of the U.N. budget was funded by the U.S. However, today, the U.S. contributes three times more than China does (the U.S. with 22%, China with 7.9%). The U.S. has also contributed far more military, economic, and humanitarian aid around the world. Furthermore, the U.S. still heavily influences many more multilateral institutions. Unlike China, the U.S. not only created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organization—known as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade or GATT, which was a set of multilateral trade agreements aimed at the significant reduction of protectionism and promotion of free trade between 1948-1994—but it also heavily influences them to this day. In fact, the U.S. continues to have significant influence over many governments around the world.

Furthermore, America, with only 5% of the world’s population, produces about 25% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), while China, with 20% of the world’s population, produces a fraction of that amount. One must look at GDP per capita with purchasing power parity (PPP), which considers the relative cost of living and inflation rates in countries, rather than using only exchange rates (which may distort the real differences in income). The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had the U.S. GDP per capita at $57,436 (ranked 11th in the world out of 191 countries), while China was $15,399 (ranked 78th). The World Bank had the U.S. at $57,467 (ranked 9th), while China was $15,535 (ranked 70th). The CIA’s World Fact Book had the U.S. at $57,300 (ranked 13th), while China was $15,400 (ranked 81st). In other words, overseas businesses want to sell their goods and services in America because Americans are big spenders, and the U.S. is one of the most lucrative markets in the world.

It is true that nearly 400 million Chinese have entered the middle class since the mid-1980s. However, that means over a billion are still languishing in relative poverty, compared to their counterparts in America and other developed countries. An important measure of socioeconomic development is the World Bank’s Human Development Index (HDI), which encompasses GDP per capita, literacy rates, level of education, healthcare, and life expectancy. Out of the 188 countries studied by the World Bank, America ranks 10th, whereas China ranks 90th. America also provides its citizenry with greater job opportunities and a much higher standard of living.

Besides enjoying hard power, the U.S. has also enjoyed immense soft power since 1945. In this regard, America still remains culturally, intellectually, and scientifically dominant in the global system. Most countries want to be America’s friend. China is not a nation of immigrants like the U.S., and therefore does not draw talented people from all over the world. China’s political system and sociocultural environment also do not provide the freedom that is essential for cultivating sustained creativity and innovation. Millions of students from all over the world want to come to the United States to study at the best institutions of higher learning in the world. Tourists flock to the U.S. in droves in order to see America’s many tourist sites. Additionally, American culture spreads around the world, thanks to Hollywood, the internet (an American invention), television programs (such as Sesame Street), and nearly 40% of the world’s printed material (books, journals, magazines, and newspapers).

In conclusion, while the U.S. continues to hold on to its superpower status, China has not reached that level yet. However, China could achieve the status of superpower within the next 15-20 years under certain conditions. It must continue its rapid GDP growth rate and infrastructure development; its rapid modernization, expansion, and strengthening of its defense establishment; developing and consolidating its economic, social, political, and diplomatic ties with countries around the world; and further increases its role in the international institutions.

