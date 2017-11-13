Jags take down Red Wolves





Filed under Sports

The USA Jags (4-6, 3-3 SBC) forced six turnovers to top Sun Belt Conference rivals Arkansas State Red Wolves 24-19 on senior day and Veteran’s Day Saturday at Ladd-Peebles stadium in their final home game of the season.

In the matchup, quarterback Cole Garvin threw 25-45 for a total 343 yards and two touchdown passes, with his longest being 41 yards to receiver Jordan McCray who had 72 total yards. Other notable receivers include Malik Stanley, who picked up 60 yards in the game, Jamarcus Way with 66 yards, Kawaan Baker with 48 yards and Sam Harris with 56 yards. Running back Tra Minter also put a 5-yard touchdown run on the stats column.

“I challenged the kids today and told them to try and whip [Arkansas State’s] tail every play, and if they did that we were going to have a chance,” head coach Joey Jones said. “That’s all I asked them to do today. I just wanted them to play their tails off every play. The offensive line, the defensive line and every player on the field did that.”

After Minter’s rush touchdown, the other points would come from a 39 yard pass completion from Garvin to Harris and a 16-yard completion from Garvin to Baker; this was Baker’s first career touchdown.

“I felt like it was due time to make a play,” Harris said. “I just made a play when we needed it to happen.”

The shining moment for the Jags’ defense was a forced fumble by linebacker Bull Barge that was recovered by safety Malcolm Buggs at the goalline in the final minutes of the game to prevent a possible Arkansas State comeback.

“He [Arkansas State’s quarterback] tried to jump over me and I guess my head hit the ball perfectly,” Barge said on the play. “When I hit the ground, I thought he scored and I turned around and saw the ball rolling and I just wanted to lay down and cry. That was the biggest play of my life, ever.”

Barge had double-digit tackles for the first time in his career including 8 solo and 5 assisted. Defensive linemen Darrell Songy and Jeremy Reaves would have 6 and 9 solo tackles respectively. The Jags would have four different players with interceptions from Songy, Sean Grayer, Tobias Moss and Reaves in the final minute of the game ending a possible Red Wolves comeback.

“That was the perfect way I wanted to go out,” Reaves said. “I’m so proud of my teammates, and it’s a great feeling to know I’ve got ten guys behind me who are going to bust their behinds just like I am. I’m proud of my offense, I’m proud of Bull [Barge], I’m proud of everything. This is a great team, and we made plays when we needed to.”

USA will travel to Georgia Southern on Saturday to take on the Eagles at 2 p.m. in Statesboro,Ga. To find out more on the Jags’ football program visit USAJaguars.com.