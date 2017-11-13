Women’s basketball opens with a win

Close The Jags ready themselves to take on Georgia Southwestern. Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham The Jags ready themselves to take on Georgia Southwestern.





Filed under Sports

South Alabama Women’s Basketball picked up a 73-42 win over the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes to begin the season.



The Jags found their stride quickly with senior guard Erin Autio hitting a three-point shot giving the Jags a 3-2 lead.

The Hurricanes’ Tyisha Moore then got her second score of the game giving the Hurricanes their last lead of the night. Jags’ senior guard Genesis Perrymond hit a jump shot with 7:37 to go in the first period that would give the Jags a lead they kept through the rest of the game.

The Jags then put the pressure on the Canes outscoring them 22-7, and forcing five turnovers.

The Jags struggled in the second period trading shots to keep the Hurricanes At bay. In a period where the Georgia Southwestern would outscore the Jags 19-9

“Second quarter, our defense wasn’t as good, and [Georgia Southwestern]were scoring.” head coach Terry Fowler said. The Jags finished out the half leading 31-26 after making only five of 24 attempted shots in the second quarter.



The third period went much like the first with the Jags shredding the Hurricanes defense outscoring them 21-9. Senior center Chyna Ellis lead the Jags through the third scoring seven points and grabbing eight rebounds in a night where she would set a personal best with 14 total rebounds. The Jags headed into the fourth period leading 52-35



The Jags outscored the Hurricanes 21-7, setting up a huge 73-42 win to open their season. For a team that went (11-20) last season, opening the season with a win was crucial, and after giving up on average 54.5 points a game last season holding the Hurricanes to only 42 points was an excellent start.



The Jags plan to to head to North Carolina to take on North Carolina State and North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For more information about Jaguar Athletics go to USAJaguars.com