Veteran sisters to bring jobs to Mobile

Veterans and sisters Tiffany Graves and Tara O'Brien are hoping to bring jobs to the Mobile community. Photo courtesy of Tiffany Graves and Tara O'Brien

Ruthann Campbell





Sisters and veterans Tiffany Graves and Tara O’Brien are working together to make a difference in the Mobile community.

Tiffany Graves served eight years in the Army. Her inspiration to join goes back to her roots. Both of her parents were in the Army. She was offered an ROTC scholarship, but she did not accept because she didn’t want to join the Army directly as an officer. Instead, she enlisted to serve in the Army in the same fashion as her parents.

Graves started out in transportation, driving trucks, buses and tractor trailers. From 2004-2005, she deployed to Iraq, where she served over 30 combat missions in the Army as a gunner.

Graves shared how her Iraqi deployment was with her sister, Tara, who volunteered to go with her on deployment, even though she was in another unit at the time.

“Deployment together gave us a bond like no other,” Graves said. “There is no one who knows me better in this world than Tara.,”

Graves’ service taught her lessons that she uses in civilian life.“Understanding what a leader is and what kind of I wanted to be and didn’t want to be,” Graves said. “Being able to put your head down and push through no matter what the situation or process is, furthermore finding joy in the process itself,” Graves said about her service..

O’Brien was inspired to join the Army, because she valued national service and desired to give back to her country. Also like Graves, her family was a strong influence on her decision to join.

O’Brien served a total of ten years between the Army and the Army National Guard. She worked on computers in the Army. When she joined the Florida National Guard, she was a transportation specialist, but eventually trained in Human Resources and became an administrative NCO.

According to O’Brien, deployment reinforced the value of freedoms that is experienced in the U.S. for her. “Being exposed and living in an unstable, developing country has a tremendous impact on a person’s life perspective and priorities,” O’Brien said.

“Military life contributed to our bond that was already strong from being in a military household where your family are your closest and most stable support system,” O’Brien said.

Since settling back into the civilian world, some of the most powerful lessons O’Brien learned from service were perseverance, determination, and that quitting is never an option.

“When you feel you can’t keep going, you can still go a third of the more of the way,” O’Brien said, quoting her father, an Army and Airborne Ranger veteran.

Graves and O’Brien combined their leadership experience from the military when they founded T3 Industries, LLC in 2015. They hope to bring job opportunities to Mobile and be an asset to Mobile businesses.

“T3i brings exceptional program management, training, leader development and administrative support capabilities,” according to the company’s Facebook page. “We offer technical expertise, solid past performance, seasoned corporate leadership/management, flexibility and a rapid response capability. T3i has in place the necessary infrastructure to provide exceptional contract management.”

“As women, and for some men of course, we have a number of priorities in life that we have to balance. For some of us, we are wives, mothers, care givers and so on,” Graves said. “Tara and I really wanted to help our families financially, pursue our career goals and having flexibility to raise our family. We also just really enjoyed spending time together and wanted to think of way we could do that and still bring home an income. With our backgrounds and passions, T3 Industries, LLC was born.”

T3 Industries, LLC is registered to do business in the state of Ala. and Fla.

“While T3 Industries is based in Tallahassee, we are registered to do business in Alabama!” according to Graves. “Our company is unique in that while we have specializations based on our experience, our services can span across any field. T3 Industries offers consulting services that help companies (both private and public sector) develop quality assurance programs to ensure utmost compliance with state and federal regulations.”

To learn more or get information about T3 Industries, LLC visit http://www.t3industries.com/ or give them a call at 1-866-803-2603.