Mobile International Festival Returns

The Mobile International Festival gives Mobilians of all cultures the chance to share their heritage.





The Mobile International Festival returns for its 34th year to celebrate a wide variety of cultures and international influences in the Gulf Coast area on Nov. 18. This year, the festival will be held at the Mobile Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. College students can get discounted festival tickets at the Civic Center on the day of the festival for $19, which will include $10 in food tokens.

Festival goers can interact with people from countries they may never be able to visit. They can try the food, experience the entertainment and learn the culture at their booths, according to festival administrators.

“We offer around 50 cultural booths, some of them are selling, some of them are non-selling, and then about 30 food booths where you can go and try food from that country specifically, that is a big hit,” Gabriela Chavez, education coordinator for the event, said. “We also put on entertainment on three stages throughout the day and each entertainer is connected to an international country.”

Shelby Williamson, a senior in psychology at South, said she had been to the festival many times on field trips when she was in grade school. Williamson, who studied abroad over the summer, said that going to the festival had a big influence on her love of travel and appreciation for other cultures, especially their food. She said her favorite part of the festival is the delicious foods available to try.

“It promotes positivity toward other cultures,” Williamson said. “You can meet people from all over the world and learn a small portion about them just from their food. Food says a lot about culture, because of the ingredients used and how it’s prepared. It can tell a lot about agriculture as well.”

The executive director of the festival, Ester de Aguiar, graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in International Studies. She believes the festival is not only a fun experience, but it also promotes peace and unity on a level not often seen today.

“The countries are all together and there are no borders, they have no politicians, they have no religion, all they have is cool stuff,” de Aguiar said.

“It’s moving away from this idea of tolerance, that’s mostly talked about, and more to an idea of acceptance, because we do have a very diverse Gulf Coast community that’s not really highlighted,” Chavez said.

Festival administrators said the festival has something for everyone. For children, it is a learning experience like no other. For adults, it can be life-changing.

“In our mission, I think for me what’s most visible is the impact we make on people,” de Aguiar said. “There are many many stories of you know someone who was inspired by the festival and went on to learn several languages and went to travel and do amazing humanitarian work. It opens the world and lets them know that there is a world out there that is really different, but when it comes down we are all human; we have the same basic needs and it connects us on that level.”

“All of a sudden it’s not me versus the other, it’s us. So, it’s a beautiful thing. We promote a lot of human connection, if you will,” de Aguiar said.

If you are considering going to the festival this year, but haven’t made up your mind, Chavez asks, “Do you like to have fun? Then you’ll enjoy it.”

“If you’re looking for a good time and good food, then you need to come on down and give us a try,” de Aguiar said.

To find out more about the Mobile International Festival, visit them online at mobileinternationalfestival.org/.