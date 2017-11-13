MMoA unveils new exhibits

The Mobile Museum of Art recently unveiled several new exhibits that showcase the plight of minorities in the United States, along with talent from the University of South Alabama.

One exhibit, “Posing Beauty,” is a collection of photography highlighting African-American artistic influence.

Exhibit Curator Elizabet Elliott said the collection shows “what it means to be beautiful in African American culture.”

The exhibit spans from the late 1890s to the present, and according to Elliott, “explores the lines between historical documentation through photography and art photography.”

Another exhibit, “5 Mobile Artists,” highlights talent from local artists, most of whom were, or are, involved with the University of South Alabama in some way. The works include wood sculptures, paintings and portraits.

According to Curator Stan Hackney, the displays show how the artists “have nurtured so many generations after them. They’re really the foundation of the art scene here in Mobile.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Student admission is $8, with ID, and admission is free for Mobile County residents on Thursday.