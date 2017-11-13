Being Black and Feeling Blue

Close It’s okay to reach out to someone if you feel like you need help. Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham It’s okay to reach out to someone if you feel like you need help.





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Being Black and Feeling Blue: A Conversation on Mental Illness in the Black Community will be hosted by The Student Government Association and USA Counseling & Testing Services to discuss mental health within the African-American community on Tuesday, Nov.14.

“Mental health is such an important topic that needs to be discussed,” SGA President Carl Thomas Jr. stated. “It is also a topic that is taboo in the black community. So many individuals that we interact with on a daily basis have to deal with things such as depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. However, many individuals are afraid to seek help and guidance because of associated stigma. We want to provide our students with the opportunities to receive guidance, answers and resources.”

USA organization Active Minds will also be participating in the event and will be hosting their own booth.

According to Christa Rich, , a panelist for the event, stated the event stemmed from a visible need to inform the public about mental health issues African-Americans deal with and the reputation surrounding it.

“I hope the event encourages people to help fight against the stigma, raise awareness of these mental illnesses and the issues they cause,” Rich. “I want this event to be very informative, so much so that the audience may take facts away to share with others.”

“Events like this are very important for our campus,” Rich stated. “As young college students, many people think that we’re invincible and exempt from things happening to us. These types of events will teach students that mental illness is real and ways they can get help and give help.”

Some USA students agree that talking about mental health, especially the mental health of minorities, is important for USA student life.

“Some people like to blame those with mental health issues for their problems,” USA sophomore Jenee Maxey said.“I think this is because they think that everyone is like they are, and if you’re not then there’s something wrong with you.”

“I think it [the forum] is important, because as a black student I feel like I wouldn’t fit the stereotype of the strong independent black woman anymore if I admitted to being depressed and that would be looked down upon,” USA Junior Chavoun Brown said.

Director of Multicultural Student Affairs, Jarmora Valrie, also had an opinion on the issue.

“At the University of South Alabama, African-American students may be hesitant to discuss mental health issues and seek treatment because of stigmas passed down in families about keeping family secrets,” Valrie said. “There is also shame associated with the concept of mental health among the African-American community, therefore recognizing the signs and symptoms of mental conditions may be misunderstood and never diagnosed. The Student Government Association shows courage by tackling this topic and will bring light to issues traditionally kept in darkness.”

The forum is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Fresh Food Company Dining Room. Students can call the Counseling and Testing Service at (251) 460-7051 with questions about the event or to request more information on mental health issues.