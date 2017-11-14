Law and Order: Week of Nov. 13
11/03/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Stokes Hall laundry room
Multiple articles of clothing were taken by unknown subjects out of the Stokes Hall laundry room without the owner’s permission.
11/03/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Stokes Hall laundry room
Unknown person(s) stole three pair of shorts from the Stokes Laundry Room.
11/03/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Delta 6 dorms
Students bicycle was stolen from the Delta 6 dorms.
11/03/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Azalea Hall
Unknown subject(s), with intent to deprive the victim of her property, did so by removing her wallet and $170.00 in US currency from her residence. Items taken total less than $500.
11/03/2017
Duty Upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle
Computer Service Center parking lot
Unknown person struck a parked vehicle, causing damage, and left the area.
11/03/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority House
Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, unlawfully entered victim’s unsecured vehicle while parked in the Alpha Omicron Pi parking lot.
11/04/2017
Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol
University Boulevard at USA Dive North
On the listed date and time the crime of driving under the influence of alcohol was committed.
11/04/2017
Possession of Marijuana
Stadium Blvd at Gamma Connector,
Between the listed times and dates a student was found in possession of marijuana.
11/06/2017
Harassing Communications
Delta 3
Victim reported that she was being harassed by a known person.
11/06/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle
The Grove
Unknown subject(s) took a wallet from a vehicle parked at The Grove.
11/06/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
Delta 6 Parking Lot
Male student reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole his phone charger and aux cord.
11/06/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Epsilon 1 laundry room
Unknown person(s) took listed property belonging to listed victim without consent. The item was taken out of an unattended laundry room, and the value of the listed article taken is $45.
11/07/2017
Criminal Mischief Third Degree ($500 or less)
Life Sciences Building
On Nov. 6, 2017 between the hours of 0800 and 1400, unknown subject(s), with intent to cause damage to the victim’s property, did so by puncturing his car tire. Damage is less than $500.00
11/07/2017
Harassment or Harassing Communications
Delta 6
A female student was harassed by an unknown female.
11/07/2017
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
Hillsdale – Lisloy Dr. and Hazeur Curve
A student was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest when confronted in the Hillsdale area.
