Law and Order: Week of Nov. 13

11/03/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Stokes Hall laundry room

Multiple articles of clothing were taken by unknown subjects out of the Stokes Hall laundry room without the owner’s permission.

11/03/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Stokes Hall laundry room

Unknown person(s) stole three pair of shorts from the Stokes Laundry Room.

11/03/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Delta 6 dorms

Students bicycle was stolen from the Delta 6 dorms.

11/03/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Azalea Hall

Unknown subject(s), with intent to deprive the victim of her property, did so by removing her wallet and $170.00 in US currency from her residence. Items taken total less than $500.

11/03/2017

Duty Upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle

Computer Service Center parking lot

Unknown person struck a parked vehicle, causing damage, and left the area.

11/03/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority House

Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, unlawfully entered victim’s unsecured vehicle while parked in the Alpha Omicron Pi parking lot.

11/04/2017

Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol

University Boulevard at USA Dive North

On the listed date and time the crime of driving under the influence of alcohol was committed.

11/04/2017

Possession of Marijuana

Stadium Blvd at Gamma Connector,

Between the listed times and dates a student was found in possession of marijuana.

11/06/2017

Harassing Communications

Delta 3

Victim reported that she was being harassed by a known person.

11/06/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle

The Grove

Unknown subject(s) took a wallet from a vehicle parked at The Grove.

11/06/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

Delta 6 Parking Lot

Male student reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole his phone charger and aux cord.

11/06/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Epsilon 1 laundry room

Unknown person(s) took listed property belonging to listed victim without consent. The item was taken out of an unattended laundry room, and the value of the listed article taken is $45.

11/07/2017

Criminal Mischief Third Degree ($500 or less)

Life Sciences Building

On Nov. 6, 2017 between the hours of 0800 and 1400, unknown subject(s), with intent to cause damage to the victim’s property, did so by puncturing his car tire. Damage is less than $500.00

11/07/2017

Harassment or Harassing Communications

Delta 6

A female student was harassed by an unknown female.

11/07/2017

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree

Hillsdale – Lisloy Dr. and Hazeur Curve

A student was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest when confronted in the Hillsdale area.