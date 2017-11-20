The student news site of The University of South Alabama

The Vanguard

Moulton Tower: a musical muse

Tyler+Brandon+conducts+the+opening+piece+in+his+self-composed+concert.+Photo+by+Sara+Boone
Tyler Brandon conducts the opening piece in his self-composed concert. Photo by Sara Boone

Tyler Brandon conducts the opening piece in his self-composed concert. Photo by Sara Boone

Tyler Brandon conducts the opening piece in his self-composed concert. Photo by Sara Boone

Sara Boone, Contributing Writer
November 20, 2017
Filed under Due South, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Moulton Tower is the most iconic piece of scenery on The University of South Alabama’s campus. It inspired USA students Tyler Brandon to do something no other student has done before. He composed and conducted his own concert honoring Moulton Tower.

Brandon’s parents said on his first day on campus, he saw the bell tower and said “that tower is going to mean something to me one day.” Brandon’s premonition was right, because he decided to use the bell tower as inspiration for his research thesis for the Honors College.

As a music education major, Brandon did not want to take the typical route, spending hours thumbing through books or dissecting fruit flies for research.  Instead, he wrote and conducted his own concert dedicated to the bell tower. Dr. Greg Gruner took on the challenge of becoming his research mentor, and Brandon said that he has been nothing but helpful on this two-year journey. Brandon said he chose Gruner as his mentor because he has been his trombone instructor since arriving at USA, and he and Gruner have a similar style of composing. Gruner even ended up playing the trombone in the concert.

Brandon said he decided to dedicate the concert to Moulton Tower because of the impact it has had on him.

“I have been fascinated with it ever since I came to South.,” he said. “I love bells. When they ring, they produce so many different sounds…” Continued in Due South.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Due South

    Big community, bigger change

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Due South

    Life beyond the walls: Battling cystic fibrosis

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Sports

    Head coach Joey Jones and USA football announce their plans

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Opinion

    Letter from the Editor

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Due South

    Big community, bigger change

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Due South

    Life beyond the walls: Battling cystic fibrosis

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Opinion

    What I learned from studying abroad

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Opinion

    Senate candidate accused of abusing young girl

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    News

    Controversial posters found at USA

  • Moulton Tower: a musical muse

    Sports

    Head football coach Joey Jones resigns

The student news site of The University of South Alabama
Moulton Tower: a musical muse