Moulton Tower: a musical muse

Close Tyler Brandon conducts the opening piece in his self-composed concert. Photo by Sara Boone

Tyler Brandon conducts the opening piece in his self-composed concert. Photo by Sara Boone





Filed under Due South, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Moulton Tower is the most iconic piece of scenery on The University of South Alabama’s campus. It inspired USA students Tyler Brandon to do something no other student has done before. He composed and conducted his own concert honoring Moulton Tower.

Brandon’s parents said on his first day on campus, he saw the bell tower and said “that tower is going to mean something to me one day.” Brandon’s premonition was right, because he decided to use the bell tower as inspiration for his research thesis for the Honors College.

As a music education major, Brandon did not want to take the typical route, spending hours thumbing through books or dissecting fruit flies for research. Instead, he wrote and conducted his own concert dedicated to the bell tower. Dr. Greg Gruner took on the challenge of becoming his research mentor, and Brandon said that he has been nothing but helpful on this two-year journey. Brandon said he chose Gruner as his mentor because he has been his trombone instructor since arriving at USA, and he and Gruner have a similar style of composing. Gruner even ended up playing the trombone in the concert.

Brandon said he decided to dedicate the concert to Moulton Tower because of the impact it has had on him.

“I have been fascinated with it ever since I came to South.,” he said. “I love bells. When they ring, they produce so many different sounds…” Continued in Due South.