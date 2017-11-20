The student news site of The University of South Alabama

Life beyond the walls: Battling cystic fibrosis

Lexi Naughton peers out the window of a hospital while being treated for Cystic Fibrosis. Photo courtesy of Lexi Naughton

Lexi Nuaghton, Contributing Writer
November 20, 2017
Death. Often the most horrifying and crushing concept in the world, but a harsh reality for me.

Each day, the face of death stares me down with its darting eyes and menacing grin. When I look in the mirror and see the dark circles under my eyes, the sharp outline of my ribs and collar bones, the devastating scars from various surgeries and procedures, the awk- ward protrusion in my upper chest where my port has been placed, peeling palms and chapped lips and pale, sickly skin, I see death.

Not only do I see death, but I feel it through the short, gasping breaths o en followed by a faint wheeze, chills caused by frequent fevers, delirium due to my extreme fatigue and overall disinterest through no fault of my own.

Nothing about my outer ap- pearance indicates life. In fact, it screams death.

I discovered this reality at a very young age when I was diagnosed with the chronic, genetic disease known as Cystic Fibrosis. One could describe this hilariously ironic disease as a type of progressing domino effect, where each little calamity causes the next but to an even higher degree. Continued in Due South.

 

 

