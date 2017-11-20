Life beyond the walls: Battling cystic fibrosis

Not only do I see death, but I feel it through the short, gasping breaths o en followed by a faint wheeze, chills caused by frequent fevers, delirium due to my extreme fatigue and overall disinterest through no fault of my own.

Nothing about my outer ap- pearance indicates life. In fact, it screams death.

I discovered this reality at a very young age when I was diagnosed with the chronic, genetic disease known as Cystic Fibrosis. One could describe this hilariously ironic disease as a type of progressing domino effect, where each little calamity causes the next but to an even higher degree. Continued in Due South.