Letter from the Editor

John Sellers is hereby named Advisor Emeritus of The Vanguard. Photo courtesy of John Sellers

Shannon Lundgren, Editor-in-Chief
November 20, 2017
At the end of this semester, journalism instructor and former Vanguard advisor John Sellers will retire. This marks the end of an era for him and for the students who were fortunate to have been taught by him. As a professor, Sellers taught his students the principles of journalism: AP style, editing, news values, etc. But Sellers also taught by example. His kindness and compassion changed lives. It changed mine.

Sellers saw something in me that I never saw: the ability to be Editor-in-Chief of this newspaper. Without his encouragement, I never would have applied to be a reporter on this paper, nevermind one day apply to run it. For better or worse, having this position has been one of the defining experiences of my life. Professor Sellers, thank you for believing in me when I didn’t believe in me.

I am not the only person who thinks highly of Sellers. In consultation with several former Vanguard Editors-in-Chief, we have decided to name Sellers Advisor Emeritus of The Vanguard. We are deeply grateful for your tutelage. We hope you enjoy your well deserved time on the golf course.

Thank you for everything.

