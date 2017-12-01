The student news site of The University of South Alabama

Free Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Magazine.

CaNisha Lacey, Contributing Writer
December 1, 2017
Animal Rights Alliance presented a vegan Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 7, to encourage students and visitors to sample Tofurkey and other non-meat treats.

During this fest, they served samples of your favorite Thanksgiving themed food, including Daiya mac-n-cheese, dressing with stuffing, biscuits, pumpkin cheesecake and Tofurkey roasts.

A table was also setup featuring vegan cheese where you could try free samples of Follow Your Heart’s vegan cheese offerings. While guest was eating they gave a presentation of the items featured and provided information about eating cruelty-free on Thanksgiving. Soon after dinner was over, a game of trivia was played and guests had an opportunity to win prizes.

It was a great turn out, staged in the Marx Library, RM 181.

I thought this was a fun-filled event with delicious food. Although I am not a vegan, I was amazed at how the food didn’t taste any different. There are hopes to continue this event each year around the same time. If you missed this year, come next time.

