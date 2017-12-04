Orth’s first play for the Jags

Sports

The USA Jag’s double-overtime gridiron loss against Idaho State was tough for all but one Jaguar who left the game knowing he finally earned his spot on the playing field.

Evan Orth, is a junior quarterback. He joined USA’s program after he transferred from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the summer of 2015. Until the game against Idaho, Orth never saw the line of scrimmage.

Dallas Davis, the starting quarterback, worked through the second quarter. Then, the Jaguars started a hurry-up, no huddle offense designed to catch Idaho State’s defense on its heels. Davis ran the ball and went down on the shoulder he injured last season.

“I threw my headset off and started warming up for about 30 seconds,” Orth said. “I didn’t loosen up my legs.”

Orth’s legs must have loosened on their own. The first play of his collegiate career was, was a good introduction. Orth ran for a total of 57 yards. His athletic ability was evident as he noticed his defenders turn their backs and run straight through the gap.

Football applies tremendous physical pressure, not to mention the mental pressure of being called to debut your talent in a close, tough game.

“Immediately after that, I talked to Cole [Garvin]. He is always there with me talking on the sidelines about everything,” Orth said.

Orth continues to train hard with the team. But, things have changed since his being called into the Idaho State game. He said he treasures the chance he was given. And, he believes he proved his ability to play at that level.

“It shows the coaches that I can play . . . they’re not afraid to put me in; and that they have faith in me, no matter when I get called,” Orth said.