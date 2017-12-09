Steve Campbell to succeed Joey Jones as head football coach

Close Steve Campbell addressed the press on Friday, Dec. 8. AL.com AL.com Steve Campbell addressed the press on Friday, Dec. 8.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

USA athletics director Joel Erdmann named University of Central Arkansas head coach Steve Campbell as successor to former Jaguar head football coach Joey Jones on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.



Campbell, a native of Pensacola, Fla. comes to the Jags fresh from a four year stint at Central Arkansas where he lead the Bears to two consecutive 10 win seasons, back to back FCS playoff appearances, a Southland Conference Championship, and a (33-15) total record.



Campbell began his coaching career in 1988 as a graduate assistant at Auburn University under head coach Pat Dye. In that time the Tigers would go (22-4) and play in the Sugar Bowl and the Hall of Fame Bowl where they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes. Campbell went on to serve as an assistant coach at Delta State University from 1990-1991, and as an assistant coach at Nicholls State University in 1993.



In 1997, Campbell received his first head coaching job when he took over at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Campbell spent two years with the Bears during which time they got their first winning record in 12 years, and a (12-8) overall record. Campbell returned to Delta State where he coached from 1999-2001. In 2000 Campbell lead Delta State to a NCAA Division 2 Championship his first as a head coach, and was named the Chevrolet National Coach of the Year.



In 2002, Campbell took the job as offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State University Before heading over to Mississippi State in 2003 to serve as an offensive line coach. Campbell took over the head coaching job at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. During his tenure at MGCCC, Campbell won his second title as a head coach when he lead the Bulldogs to the Junior College Championship, and an (87-22) record after 10 seasons.



Campbell was selected by Jaguar Athletics after an extensive nationwide search that lasted 17 days following the resignation of the Jaguars first and only coach Joey Jones. Campbell comes in with an impressive resume having coached college football significantly longer than Coach Jones, and experience winning championships at the collegiate level.

“We searched for a leader who has demonstrated success, and possesses a vision with a plan to communicate and achieve that vision” Erdman said in an interview with USAJaguars.com about why Campbell was selected

Campbell arrives to take over a struggling Jaguar program that finished ranked No. 8 in the Sun Belt Conference after a (4-8) overall record and a (3-5) conference record, and will have to work hard to turn around a Jaguar offense that placed 112 in total offense yards and 116 in scoring offense of the 129 total teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Campbell and the Jags will likely make their first appearance of the 2018 season in the Red vs. Blue Spring game at Ladd Peebles Stadium at the completion of Spring Camp according to FBSschedules.com. For more information about the new coach and the upcoming 2018, season go to USAJaguars.com.