Stay on task with a planner this semester

Staying organized has helped me maintain a high GPA while balancing working, being an active member of a sorority and participating in other extracurricular activities. I came into college with the goal to graduate in four years and in May, I will achieve that.

I have watched many friends become overwhelmed by the freedom gained in college without the constant reminder from their parents to study and do their homework. I think that my ability to keep an organized planner helped me to overcome this life change without my grades suffering. My planner helped me hold myself accountable and manage the higher stress and freedom that came with college.

When my planner is color coordinated, it’s easier for me to get through my day. I know a task highlighted in blue is online homework, pink is for sorority events, and green means that a paper is due (I’m an English major so I write a lot of papers).

Using different colors in my planner is not only fun and decorative, but it helps me keep my schedule balanced. For example, if I glance at my planner and see a lot of blue (homework) on a certain day, and a green (paper) the next day, I know that I need to get my homework done ahead of time so I am not overloaded.

When I complete one of my tasks for the day, I put a checkmark next to it. To me, it is satisfying to visually see that I have accomplished something and that I now have less to do.

I am naturally anxious about forgetting an assignment or obligation, so staying consistent with filling out my planner helps me manage that.

If I know I have everything written down there is no need to keep reviewing my schedule in my head or worry I have forgotten something.

In my experience, much of my success in school has depended on my ability to maintain an organized schedule. I am a senior in college and I know my grades would not be as good as they are if I did not stay on top of my obligations.

I like to show up to class 5-10 minutes early and spend that time organizing my planner. I look at my syllabus and double check that any due dates have been written down.

I also like to make note of what we are currently studying, in case I need to remember what was covered on any given day at a glance.

Writing down the day’s subject material can be beneficial no matter your major. It’s so easy to glance back at your planner from the last test day and see everything that was covered. Sometimes teachers skip things on their syllabus because they run out of time, so by writing down what you actually cover you can ensure that you don’t do any unnecessary studying. For some inspiration on how to improve your planner you can watch the video linked below.

https://youtu.be/-MmLPcwg6Zc