Web Exclusive: Ellis leads the Jags in women's basketball

Chyna Ellis scored 20 points during the Jags's game against Texas State.

Brad McPherson Chyna Ellis scored 20 points during the Jags's game against Texas State.





Despite falling to Texas State 78-63, the Jags (10-5, 3-1) would bounce back and top the UTA Mavericks 76-63 in the last of their four-game stretch on the road. Down at halftime, the major contributor to USA’s win was strong shooting, as senior guard Chyna Ellis made 20 points in the game, adding her name to the 1000-point club.

Ellis shot 7-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 on three-point attempts and 2-for-4 on free-throws, for her fifth 20-point effort of the season. The senior center also collected 11 rebounds, six blocks and two steals as part of her second-straight double-double. Ellis is now five blocks away from setting the Sun Belt record in rejections.

“”I’ve just tried to be consistent,” said Ellis. “I’ve tried to stay constant in improving my game and staying within my game. As a freshman, I started just as a back-to-the-basket post-player and now I’m a forward with how I play.”

Senior forward LaNeetra Guillory had a career-night as she scored 14 points to tie a career-high set on Jan. 26, 2016, at Troy. Guillory went 5-of-7 from the field, making a three pointer and three shots from the charity-stripe. She also had three rebounds, an assist, a rejection and a takeaway in the contest. Savannah Jones scored 15 points, all in second-half, on a 7-of-11 shooting night. Jones also collected 4 rebounds and an assist in the road-win.

“”I thought my teammates really helped me tie my career-high tonight,” said Guillory. “We shared the ball well in this game and it allowed me to score.”

Shaforia Kines came up one point, rebound and assist away from a triple-double recording nine in each category. The sophomore guard shot 3-for-7 from the field, making a three-pointer and going 2-of-4 on free-throws, while also recording a steal.

“”The defense is what won it,” said head coach Terry Fowler. “We played outstanding everywhere on the floor. We rebounded the basketball and we were able to finish as a team.”

The Jags will stay home on Saturday as they take on Troy at the Mitchell Center in more conference play. Tip-off is set for 1:05 p.m.