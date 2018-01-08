Crime reports over winter break





Filed under News

11/17/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

Recreation Center

Unknown person with intent to deprive owner of property, unlawfully entered victim’s unsecured

vehicle while parked at the USA Recreation Center, and stole listed articles.

11/19/2017

Harassment

USA Medical Center

The subject screamed at and struck the victim on her hand, which caused her alarm.

11/19/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

Epsilon1

Report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle at Epsilon 1 parking lot.

11/19/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card

Intramural Field Gravel Lot

Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, forced entry to victim’s vehicle at

listed location and stole listed articles. Following the burglary, subject unlawfully used

victim’s credit card at local service station.

11/20/2017

Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing Peace

USA Medical Center

Subject was arrested for disorderly conduct at USAMC.

11/27/2017

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Unauthorized Presence on University Premises

Delta 5

A male student was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Delta Housing area, after previously

been given a school sanction to not be in any university dorm room.

12/01/2017

Theft of Article from Auto

Epsilon Parking lot

Several items stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Epsilon 1 parking lot.

12/01/2017

Theft of Property Third Degree ($500 to $1499)

University of South Alabama Athletic Dept.

Unknown subject(s) with intent to deprive the victim of listed property, did so by removing a

laptop computer from an unlocked equipment room, between listed dates. Property is valued at

$920.00.

12/04/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

Shelby Hall Prkg Lot

On the listed date and time a vehicle was reported burglarized.

12/04/2017

Criminal Mischief First Degree (Greater than $2,500)

Epsilon parking lot

Unknown person(s) with intent to damage the victim’s property and having no right to do so, did scratch what appears to be the letter “J” in the paint of the driver’s door of the

victim’s vehicle. Estimated cost to repair the vehicle is $2500.00 or greater in value.

12/05/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

USA Bookstore

Unknown person took victim’s property without permission, from a cubby hole in the USA Bookstore.

12/05/2017

Domestic Violence Third Degree

USA Childrens & Women’s Hospital

A juvenile female was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd degree at University of South Alabama (USA) Children’s & Women’s.

12/06/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Delta 6 Parking Lot

Between listed dates and times, unknown subject(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle,

through an unlocked door, and removed listed property with intent to deprive the victim of said

Property.

12/06/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Epsilon 2

Unknown person took victim’s bicycle from bike rack in front of Epsilon 2.

12/06/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Delta 6 Parking Lot

Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, unlawfully entered victim’s vehicle

while parked and unoccupied in front of Delta 6, and stole various items.

12/06/2017

Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

Recreation Center

Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, broke out the right side rear passenger door window to victim’s vehicle while parked at the Recreation Center, and stole various items.

12/06/2017

Assault Third Degree

Intentionally causing physical harm

Stokes Hall

Known black male subject started a fight with the victim, pushing him with his hands and punching the victim in the mouth with his fist. This occurred as a result of an argument while

subjects were playing video games in the 4th floor study room of Stokes Hall.

12/08/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Student Center

A student’s wallet was stolen while at the Student Center Fresh Market.

12/10/2017

Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol

USA North Drive

Listed subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

12/10/2017

Theft of Article from Auto

USA Childrens & Women’s Hospital

Unknown person(s) by non-forcible means entered the vehicle and removed a wallet.

12/11/2017

Theft of Property Second Degree (Greater Than $1500 to $2,500)

Humanities Building

Unknown female walked in to USA PD to report a theft of her personal property from the Humanities Building.

12/13/2017

Theft of Property First Degree (Greater than $2,500)

USA Medical Center

Listed vehicle was removed from USA Medical Center property without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

12/15/2017

Theft of Property Third Degree ($500 to $1499)

Beta 2

A bicycle was stolen from the Beta 2 bike rack.

12/15/2017

Appears in Public Place Under Influence

USA Medical Center

Subject was arrested for Public Intoxication at the University of South Alabama Medical Center.

12/14/2017

Theft of Property Third Degree ($500 to $1499)

USA Medical Center

The listed article was removed from Room 3410 of the University of South Alabama Medical Center without the victim’s knowledge or permission.

12/18/2017

Theft of Article from Auto

The Grove – Bldg #21

Victim returned to the parking lot of her friend’s apartment to find that someone had entered her

vehicle and taken items.

12/20/2017

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Mitchell Cancer Institute

An employee stole eight gift cards out of The Mitchell Cancer Institute (MCI) Infusion break room.

12/21/2017

Marijuana-Possess

Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense

A male and female student were arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

12/26/2017

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Driving While License Suspended

Stokes Hall

Officers responded to the parking lot of Stokes Hall for the report of an individual in a black Toyota Camry LE possibly smoking marijuana.

12/28/2017

Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing Peace

USA Medical Center

The listed subject was arrested for Disorderly Conduct at the University of South Alabama Medical Center.

12/28/2017

Burglary Third Degree

Beta 2

Victim reported that items were stolen from her room.

01/01/2018

Property Damage

Azalea Hall

Unknown person(s) knocked over the traffic post, used for blocking a driveway behind Azalea

Hall. Unknown person(s), possibly in a gray Toyota, damaged the post and left the scene leaving vehicle parts at the location.

01/03/2018

Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less

Offender, with intent to deprive the victim of his property, did so by removing articles from victim’s dorm room.