Crime reports over winter break
January 8, 2018
11/17/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Recreation Center
Unknown person with intent to deprive owner of property, unlawfully entered victim’s unsecured
vehicle while parked at the USA Recreation Center, and stole listed articles.
11/19/2017
Harassment
USA Medical Center
The subject screamed at and struck the victim on her hand, which caused her alarm.
11/19/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
Epsilon1
Report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle at Epsilon 1 parking lot.
11/19/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Intramural Field Gravel Lot
Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, forced entry to victim’s vehicle at
listed location and stole listed articles. Following the burglary, subject unlawfully used
victim’s credit card at local service station.
11/20/2017
Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing Peace
USA Medical Center
Subject was arrested for disorderly conduct at USAMC.
11/27/2017
Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Unauthorized Presence on University Premises
Delta 5
A male student was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Delta Housing area, after previously
been given a school sanction to not be in any university dorm room.
12/01/2017
Theft of Article from Auto
Epsilon Parking lot
Several items stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Epsilon 1 parking lot.
12/01/2017
Theft of Property Third Degree ($500 to $1499)
University of South Alabama Athletic Dept.
Unknown subject(s) with intent to deprive the victim of listed property, did so by removing a
laptop computer from an unlocked equipment room, between listed dates. Property is valued at
$920.00.
12/04/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
Shelby Hall Prkg Lot
On the listed date and time a vehicle was reported burglarized.
12/04/2017
Criminal Mischief First Degree (Greater than $2,500)
Epsilon parking lot
Unknown person(s) with intent to damage the victim’s property and having no right to do so, did scratch what appears to be the letter “J” in the paint of the driver’s door of the
victim’s vehicle. Estimated cost to repair the vehicle is $2500.00 or greater in value.
12/05/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
USA Bookstore
Unknown person took victim’s property without permission, from a cubby hole in the USA Bookstore.
12/05/2017
Domestic Violence Third Degree
USA Childrens & Women’s Hospital
A juvenile female was arrested for Domestic Violence 3rd degree at University of South Alabama (USA) Children’s & Women’s.
12/06/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
Delta 6 Parking Lot
Between listed dates and times, unknown subject(s) unlawfully entered the victim’s vehicle,
through an unlocked door, and removed listed property with intent to deprive the victim of said
Property.
12/06/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Epsilon 2
Unknown person took victim’s bicycle from bike rack in front of Epsilon 2.
12/06/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
Delta 6 Parking Lot
Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, unlawfully entered victim’s vehicle
while parked and unoccupied in front of Delta 6, and stole various items.
12/06/2017
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
Recreation Center
Unknown person, with intent to deprive owner of property, broke out the right side rear passenger door window to victim’s vehicle while parked at the Recreation Center, and stole various items.
12/06/2017
Assault Third Degree
Intentionally causing physical harm
Stokes Hall
Known black male subject started a fight with the victim, pushing him with his hands and punching the victim in the mouth with his fist. This occurred as a result of an argument while
subjects were playing video games in the 4th floor study room of Stokes Hall.
12/08/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Student Center
A student’s wallet was stolen while at the Student Center Fresh Market.
12/10/2017
Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol
USA North Drive
Listed subject was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
12/10/2017
Theft of Article from Auto
USA Childrens & Women’s Hospital
Unknown person(s) by non-forcible means entered the vehicle and removed a wallet.
12/11/2017
Theft of Property Second Degree (Greater Than $1500 to $2,500)
Humanities Building
Unknown female walked in to USA PD to report a theft of her personal property from the Humanities Building.
12/13/2017
Theft of Property First Degree (Greater than $2,500)
USA Medical Center
Listed vehicle was removed from USA Medical Center property without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
12/15/2017
Theft of Property Third Degree ($500 to $1499)
Beta 2
A bicycle was stolen from the Beta 2 bike rack.
12/15/2017
Appears in Public Place Under Influence
USA Medical Center
Subject was arrested for Public Intoxication at the University of South Alabama Medical Center.
12/14/2017
Theft of Property Third Degree ($500 to $1499)
USA Medical Center
The listed article was removed from Room 3410 of the University of South Alabama Medical Center without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
12/18/2017
Theft of Article from Auto
The Grove – Bldg #21
Victim returned to the parking lot of her friend’s apartment to find that someone had entered her
vehicle and taken items.
12/20/2017
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Mitchell Cancer Institute
An employee stole eight gift cards out of The Mitchell Cancer Institute (MCI) Infusion break room.
12/21/2017
Marijuana-Possess
Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense
A male and female student were arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
12/26/2017
Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Driving While License Suspended
Stokes Hall
Officers responded to the parking lot of Stokes Hall for the report of an individual in a black Toyota Camry LE possibly smoking marijuana.
12/28/2017
Disorderly Conduct/Disturbing Peace
USA Medical Center
The listed subject was arrested for Disorderly Conduct at the University of South Alabama Medical Center.
12/28/2017
Burglary Third Degree
Beta 2
Victim reported that items were stolen from her room.
01/01/2018
Property Damage
Azalea Hall
Unknown person(s) knocked over the traffic post, used for blocking a driveway behind Azalea
Hall. Unknown person(s), possibly in a gray Toyota, damaged the post and left the scene leaving vehicle parts at the location.
01/03/2018
Theft of Property Fourth Degree, $499 or less
Offender, with intent to deprive the victim of his property, did so by removing articles from victim’s dorm room.
