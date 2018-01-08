Vanguard positions open

USA’s student-managed newspaper, The Vanguard, is putting our team together for spring 2018 semester.

All positions start at $8.25 per hour and will require approximately 5 hours per week. All employees must have a Facebook page. Send all application materials to [email protected] and be prepared to interview for the position.

Copy Editor: A copy editor is responsible for editing any or all copy that appears in the publication for errors of grammar, punctuation, clarity, accuracy, fairness, wordiness and completeness. Applicants should submit a resume, one cover letter and two writing samples.

Staff Reporters: A staff reporter will regularly cover assigned beats and provide ongoing story ideas, all in accordance with deadlines and AP style. Reporters must be available to complete edits on their stories over the weekend. Reporters will write one article per week, approximately 500 words long. Applicants should submit a resume, one cover letter and two writing samples.

Cartoonist: A cartoonist will create and illustrate one cartoon based on student life at USA, in collaboration with the editorial board. Applicants should submit a resume and a digital portfolio.

Photography Assistant: Photography assistants will work closely with Vanguard photographers to generate creative ideas and journalistic work. Photography skills are not required. Applicants need to be prepared to work on short notice, however assignments are rarely lengthy or require much time. To be considered for the position, send a resume and headshot.

Videographer: Duties will include covering live events and editing video content for social media. Applicants should have their own camera and editing experience. To apply, send a resume and an edited video sample demonstrating the applicants skill.