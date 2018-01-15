Filed under Sports

Mens’ basketball gives Trinity 99 problems

Sophomore forward Kevin Morris. Photo courtesy of USAJaguars

Four Jags scored double-digits as USA men’s basketball dominated Trinity Baptist 99-34 in their largest point spread victory in program history Jan. 9 under the Mitchell Center lights. The game gave them a break from conference play.

In the matchup, junior guard Rodrick Sikes went 6-of-9 shooting and redshirt sophomore Jordan Andrews went 6-of-11 in shooting as both put up 16 points apiece. Senior forward Nick Davis had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and sophomore forward Kevin Morris had 12 on 6-of-8 shooting.

Two Jags shattered their previous records. Redshirt sophomore Trhae Mitchell had a career-high of 10 boards to go with his eight points and Morris had nine rebounds to lead all rebounders. Redshirt freshman guard John Pettway had a career-high of five assists and was 3-for-3 from the field for six points. As a whole, USA was 40-of-69 (58 percent) in shooting and out rebounded the Eagles 45-27.

“One thing we talked about going into the game was playing up to our standards, and I felt like we did that for the most part,” head coach Matthew Graves said. “We were not selfish. We had 22 assists. We shared the basketball. We didn’t take very many quick shots. We rebounded the ball well, and we continued to contest 3-point shots. That’s been a big point of emphasis for us, to contest the 3-point line.”

Bench production also was a major contributor in the matchup and Graves used the game as way to give players minutes.

“I liked the fact that we were able to get a lot of guys who don’t normally get extended minutes some playing time,” said Graves. “John Pettway played well, Kevin Morris, Joe Thompson, they all got an opportunity to play extended minutes, which is really good for us as we head into the heart of conference play now.”

The Jags sprinted to an 18-0 run. From there, the Eagles just could not match USA’s pace. Scoring in the paint coupled with the 22 assists dished out is what Graves said allowed them to command the game as well as they did. The Eagles first score came at the ten-minute mark in the first half. Trinity Baptist’s inability to sink shots and high turnover rate, coupled with the Jags’ strong defense, kept Trinity Baptist to just 12-of-50 (24 percent) of shooting.

“[Getting so many points] was our strength, and I think it goes back to the maturity of the team,” Graves said. “Tonight, I think we did a good job attacking the paint, sharing the basketball, dropping it off to our bigs, and scoring in the paint. It was a huge emphasis going into the game, and I was really pleased to see them carry that out.”

To find out more about USA basketball and Jaguar athletics, visit USAJaguars.com