MBB falls to Troy

Charles Harrison, Sports EditorJanuary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Junior guard Rodrick Sikes. Photo courtesy of USAJaguars

The University of South Alabama Men’s Basketball team suffered a narrow 79-64 loss to Troy University to close out the Sat. Jan 13 double-header.

Despite coming off one the largest wins this season, the Jags struggled to find lasting offensive productivity despite leading 17-5 with 12:05 to go in the first half Troy’s defensive dominance allowed them to take the lead at the 5:58 mark and hold it the rest of the game.

 The Jags went to the half, trailing 37-31 having shot at only 34.5 percent in the first half, and making only 2-of-13 three-point shots for a lackluster 15.4 percent.

The Jaguars struggled in the second period having difficulty with the speed and physicality of the Trojan team, which kept several key Jaguar quiet in front of a crowd of over 3,000 people.

The Trojans outscored the Jags 42-33 in the second half. Despite the Jags’ field goal percentage improving to 52.2 percent, they fell to 0 percent on three-point shots. The Trojans would finish of the Jags 79-64 after 40 minutes of play.

The Jags fell to (9-9, 2-3 SBC) after three straight conference losses, and are now No. 7 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Jags plan to continue their season on Thurs. Jan. 18 at home against Coastal Carolina (7-12, 1-5 SBC). For more information on Jaguar Athletics go to USAJaguars.com.

