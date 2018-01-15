The student news site of The University of South Alabama

Womens’ basketball pulls past Troy

Charles Harrison, Sports EditorJanuary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Erin Autio tied the game with an assist in the opening period. Photos courtesy of USAJaguars

The University of South Alabama Women’s Basketball team opened up a double-header against their in-state rival the Troy Trojans with a 79-68 win.

 The Trojans jumped out early, assuming a 9-3 lead after the Jags struggled early making only one three-point shot and turning the ball over twice. Jaguar senior guard Erin Autio brought the Jags into the game, making two consecutive layups and picking up an assist to tie the game at 9-9 with 6:22 to go in the opening period.  
The Jags and Trojans continued to trade the lead throughout the remaining six and a half minutes, before finishing out the the period with Autio hitting a three-point shot as time expired to make it a 26-23 lead.

 The second period began with the Jags taking a narrow lead on a superb effort by red-shirt freshman Savannah Jones, scoring six consecutive points on two three-pointers.  The Jags and Trojans spent the next seven minutes trading the lead in a tight scoring battle that characterized the first half.

Senior center Chyna Ellis made the first shot to cement the lead. The Jaguars rode through the rest of the game with 1:15 to go in the half setting up a 42-37 that the Jags expended to 44-39 by the end of the first half.

The third period was all about the Jags as they continually pushed to extend their lead. They outscored the Trojans 17-16 as a complete effort allowed six different players to score, setting up a 61-55 lead.

 The Jags continued the fourth period much like they had the third, keeping the Trojans four points behind until at 5:13 the Jags pulled away to defeat Troy 79-68 to set up their second consecutive win.

 The Women’s team advanced to (11-5, 4-1 SBC) to take the No. 3 spot in the SBC, and establish the best start the Jags have had under head coach Terry Fowler. The USA Women’s team plans to continue in conference play on Thurs. Jan. 18 at the Mitchell Center where they will face-off with Coastal Carolina (10-7 4-2 SBC).

