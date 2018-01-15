Filed under Opinion

Interview mad lib

Close USA students at the career fair held on campus. William Cannon

William Cannon USA students at the career fair held on campus.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

At some point in time, we will all apply for jobs or graduate programs after graduation or even for internships during the summer. Interviews for these positions can be stressful and intimidating, but no need to fear; The Vanguard is here.

Tell me about yourself.

I am currently pursuing a/an ________(degree) at ___________(any university), with hopes of becoming a/an __________ (profession). It’s a/an __________(noun) of mine to do work for ________ (adjective) ___________(plural noun) in ____________(foreign city). I have spent the past ________(number) of ______(unit of time) developing my skills as a part-time _____________(type of language) _________(type of athlete). With this ____________(noun) under my belt, I’m looking for an opportunity to __________(verb) my career and pursue this profession.

Your resume says you held a part-time job while in college.

I have worked at _____________ (fast food restaurant) for the past _________(number) ________(unit of time). I was absolutely _____________(adjective) by the experience. Once, _____________(any person, dead or alive) came through the drive thru at ___________(time of day) in a/an____________(mode of transportation) and ordered a/an_____________(concession stand food), which – fun fact- is made from__________(ice cream flavor) ____________(type of fruit) ___________ (Advice you’d give children).

What is your greatest passion and/or hobby?

I have been _________(verb ending in -ing) since I was __________(number) years old. Sometimes, though, it just gets too ___________(adjective) and all I really want is a/an ___________(drink order). In order to motivate myself, I pretend I am being chased by ____________(celebrity who has been arrested). Because of this, people call me __________(nickname). I’m even a part of an exclusive team, called the __________(type of Girl Scout cookie) __________(profession + s). We practice _________ (number) days a week and are currently training for the _________(holiday) _________(noun).

How will you contribute to our program/school/?

I believe that I bring a very unique _________(noun) to the program. While in undergrad, I was a part of ___________(organization), where I __________(verb ending in -ed) __________(proper plural noun). I believe my extremely ___________(adjective) and ___________(adjective) skills will allow me to contribute ___________(adverb ending in -ly). In addition, once I’m rich and successful, I will donate __________(amount of money); hopefully, I’ll have a/an ____________(type of building with specific purpose) named after my last name, __________ (surname) that will be used for ___________(activity ending in -ing).

Do you have any questions for me?

Do I have the ________(noun)?