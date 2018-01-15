The student news site of The University of South Alabama

USA to open new cancer center in Fairhope

Patricia West, Electronic File ManagerJanuary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

The University of South Alabama is set to open a new cancer center in Fairhope, thanks to charitable donations from Mobilian Vincent F. Kilborn III Photo courtesy of lagniappe.com

The University of South Alabama is set to open a new cancer center in Fairhope, thanks to charitable donations from Mobilian Vincent F. Kilborn III Photo courtesy of lagniappe.com

The University of South Alabama is set to open a new cancer center in Fairhope, thanks to charitable donations from Mobilian Vincent F. Kilborn III Photo courtesy of lagniappe.com

The University of South Alabama plans to host the grand opening of its new cancer institute in Fairhope on Jan. 19 from 4-5:30 p.m.

The cancer center is named the Kilborn Cancer Institute, due to a $1.5 million gift by Vincent F.Kilborn III, a Mobile native lawyer. According to WRKG news, Kilborn cited his father’s death from pancreatic cancer as the main reason for his support.

“Cancer has affected my family like it has so many others,” Kilborn told WKRG news. “The community has provided me with the opportunity to give back to those who need and deserve the best cancer treatment that medical science has to offer. The establishment of the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute Kilborn Clinic will be a great stride in that effort.”

According to USA Health Center, construction began in April of 2017, and reached completion this year.

According to Dr. Michael Finan, director of USA Mitchell Cancer Institutes, the new clinic arised from the growing population of the south Baldwin county area.

“Baldwin county has the fastest growing population in all of Alabama,” Finan said. “There is a significant population of patients that have cancer in the south Baldwin area. There is also a large population of retirees who are more likely to get ill and we are simply trying to serve that population.

The opening of the new clinic may also help USA students with their own  career hunts.

“This new clinic will absolutely expand job opportunities for South Alabama students wanting to go into medical or nursing  field and we actually have a few students working for us now as parking valets who help patients enter and exit the clinic.Were thrilled to have them and hope to see more students working for us.”

To RSVP to this event, students can call Vanessa McMillian at (251) 445-9691 or by emailing [email protected]. To learn about career opportunities with the clinic ,students can call career services at( 251) 460-6188 to speak to an institute recruiter.

USA to open new cancer center in Fairhope