Intramural fields under construction

Close The current intramural fields are inadequate, per USA. Briana Cunningham

The current intramural fields are inadequate, per USA.

Construction is underway to create new intramural fields, according to Dean of Students Dr. Michael Mitchell. The new fields will include an additional multipurpose field, six soccer/ flag football fields, two softball fields and additional lighting.

USA plans to add additional bleachers and more restrooms, a ¾ of a mile walking track around the fields, and an expanded parking lot and a field house. There is also talk on campus that the old intramural fields will be turned into a new football stadium, according to the student body.

Bob Lowry, director of communications and media relations, stated that the new fields will be southwest of the current fields.

“The current fields are not adequate to meet demand, and we believe the current fields will greatly enhance the intramural athletics experience,” Lowry said.

The budget for the intramural fields is large.

“The ongoing site work is budgeted at $2.6 million,” Lowry said. “Additional construction has yet to be bid, so we don’t have a firm cost for that.”

Players will have to wait for construction to be completed.

“The target date for four of the fields is August 1,” Lowry said. “Two additional fields and the field house will be completed by December 31.”

USA hopes students will benefit from the fields.

“We are a very active University community, and these improvements will enable more students, faculty, and staff to participate in a wide variety of activities,” Lowry said. “We don’t anticipate the construction to disrupt the normal operations on the campus.”

For more information about the intramural fields on campus and the athletic opportunities they provide, go to southalabama.edu/departments/campusrec/intramurals/.