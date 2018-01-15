Filed under Opinion

Student opinions on general requirements

Briana Cunningham

Most undergraduates spend their first years at USA loading their schedules with mandatory general education requirements. When sophomore year finally comes to a close we can’t help but ask ourselves, did we really learn anything? Will the central limit theorem actually help me be a better English major?

Senior Samantha Borden is graduating in May and is not totally satisfied with her degree.

“My General Education requirements did not feel beneficial,” Borden said. “Some courses were obviously ‘blow off’ courses; a course that requires little work or attendance and does not actually help a student grow their knowledge or skills.”

Senior Jordan Temples experienced similar courses during her undergraduate career.

“A lot of teachers kind of talk ‘at’ you instead of ‘to’ you,” Temples said. “They just spout off information and then quiz you. I had one professor who usually spent the first 30 minutes of class lecturing us on how bad we were at being students. Another professor spent most of the time telling us about herself.”

General education requirements are widely advertised as valuable courses that help develop flexibility, problem-solving skills and allow us to see the world from different perspectives. Yet, many of us feel unprepared by the time we reach our more advanced classes. So what’s the deal?

If you listen diligently, you are likely to hear theories in the halls. Some blame shallow multiple choice exams or the professors themselves, while others place fault on universities for running as businesses.

In their 2017-2027 Master Plan, USA stated that their priorities include “student success and access, enhancement of research and graduate education, and global engagement” and aim to reach those objectives by “being fiscally responsible, meeting development and fundraising targets, and implementing marketing and communications” but students wonder at what cost?

The unfortunate reality is the success of our university is directly linked to our tuition. According to the U.S. Department of Education, federal and state funding for higher education continues to decrease every year, making it necessary for universities to rely heavily on donations and tuition to continue to bring new amenities and resources to the campus.

Alumnus Robert O’Berry worries USA could lose sight of its goals by attending to their business needs before the needs of students.

“Where their money and buildings are going, it seems to be more about how they can acquire revenue as opposed to using it towards making USA a better educational facility,” O’Berry said. “It just depends on who donates the money. We are getting this new administration building, but we don’t need more administrators. We need a better curriculum and a wider array of classes.”

There’s a likely possibility that O’Berry’s fears carry a hint of truth in them, but these are issues that seem to be out of our control. If we are to solve our qualms with general education perhaps we should start by asking ourselves different questions.

Dr. Phil Carr, the new chair of the General Education Committee here at USA, says general education shapes us to be better leaders in careers and our communities. However, what we get out of them is largely what we put in.

“Students need to work to gain skills and knowledge in ged eds,” Carr said. “Students need to realize that professors want them to learn and be successful, but professors do NOT give grades. Students earn them! Students need to connect with professors or a professor during their college careers for practical and personal reasons.”

According to Carr, Professors can benefit tremendously by realizing students are concerned about their futures, and sometimes this anxiety can lead to trouble in their coursework. Professors are equally as responsible for cultivating and maintaining a learning environment set up for success, he says. Professors should be clear how their course will develop a student’s skills and the value behind the knowledge that a course provides. In addition, they should aim to avoid crafting exams solely centered around low-knowledge questions.

“Well-written multiple choice questions can challenge the student to apply their knowledge so balance is achieved between grading efficiency and student learning,” Carr said. “I also prefer to have some essay questions and term paper as means to assess student knowledge and skills.”

According to Carr, the university committee of general education is developing new learning objectives for gen ed courses and in the future gen eds may require an assessment of sorts. For example, assessments in social science gen eds could challenge students to distinguish between science and pseudoscience in detail, Carr says.

Professors, like students, aren’t immune to burnout. Director of Honors Education, Dr. Douglas Marshall, recommended professors feeling fatigued by their courses go to the Innovation in Learning Center and talk about other ways to teach. Whether it’s team based learning, implementing more activities, or changing up the topics covered in courses, sometimes a fresh perspective makes all the difference.

“Remember, there was something that drew you into your field,” Marshall said. “Find that, and somebody else is going to discover it in your class, maybe, if you do it right. It’s up to you to demonstrate to somebody else why they should care. If it becomes boring to you, it’s time to start thinking about changing how you do it. Find what works for you and don’t be afraid to experiment with it. If that’s just not working for you, talk to your chair.”

As for students, remember having a degree means you can do more than follow instructions.

“A future employer is unlikely to ask about how a student maneuvered through their Gen Ed without actually accomplishing anything,” Carr said.

As students, we should strive to get the most out of our gen ed courses. We should want to prepare ourselves for the curve balls life throws our way.

“Take it on yourself to find courses that interest you,” Marshall said. “Vote with your feet. Look at RateMyProfessor.com and talk to other students. Talk to seniors in that major. Do some research and find the good professors. There are a lot of professors who care about gen ed, but not all of them. Find out who these people are and take them.”

Professors can contact the Innovation in Learning Center by phone at (251) 461 -1888 or by emailing [email protected]. Similarly, students can refer to their course syllabi for access to their professor’s email, office number, and office hours. In addition, students can complete course evaluations anonymously during the last two to three weeks of every semester.