V-Day to return to USA

The University of South Alabama plans to host V-Day, a movement aimed at ending violence against women, for the fifth consecutive year Feb. 27-28. This is the third year under the coordination of Dr. Krista Harrell, assistant Dean of Students.

V-Day is a global movement to end violence against women and girls through creative events to “increase awareness, raise money, and revitalize the spirit of existing anti-violence organizations,” according to vday.org.

V-Day believes in the core value that “art has the power to transform thinking and inspire people to act.” Therefore, volunteers and colleges around the world produce annual benefit performances of The Vagina Monologues and A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer throughout the month of February.

USA is also organizing a Day of Silence. V-Day organizers ask people participating in the Day of Silence to refrain from engaging in any form of communication. V-Day coordinators are looking for other organizations to co-sponsor this event.

The Day of Silence is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Feb. 27. The performance of MMRP is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 28. Tickets are $5 and proceeds go to the Rape Crisis Center of Mobile.

Sav Hoyt, senior, is organizer of this year’s event. She has specially selected pieces to perform MMRP, in part because it allows men to be part of the cast.

“Students that attend the performance can expect to hear stories from different perspectives covering a wide range of topics, from survivor stories to tales of domestic violence to powerful calls to action,” Hoyt said.

The goal of V-Day is to make a global impact on violence against women, and Hoyt plans for this event to be a catalyst of awareness and support at USA.

“I hope the show helps students find ways to have some of those difficult conversations concerning gender issues and violence,” Hoyt said. “In this time where so many survivors are coming forward with their stories, I hope the Day of Silence helps any survivors on campus know that we support and believe them, even if they haven’t come forward. If even just one student feels less alone or feel that they can speak out as a result of our events, I’ll be happy. But I’m especially hoping that students who haven’t been affected by sexual assault and violence will find something of value in our events.”

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women will experience physical or sexual assault in her lifetime. Hoyt says she feels empowered by the women affected to be a part of this movement.

“When I first started working on V-Day and sharing about it on social media, other family members assumed I had experienced violence personally, but you don’t have to have been assaulted to care enough about the issue to speak out,” Hoyt said. “As a woman, I’ve spent nearly every day of my life in fear of being assaulted when I’m alone. V-Day gives me a chance to feel like I’m doing something about the violence I see in the world.”

The coordinators of V-Day are still open to volunteers and support from other organizations. To sign up or get more information, email Sav Hoyt at [email protected].