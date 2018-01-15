The student news site of The University of South Alabama

New dining options for students?

Shannon Lundgren, Editor-in-ChiefJanuary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

The University of South Alabama is in final contract negotiations to bring Panda Express and Moe’s Southwest Grill to the Student Center beginning in the fall 2018 semester, according to Bob Lowry, USA director of communications and media relations. Panda Express and Moe’s Southwest Grill are slated to replace Burger Studio and Quizno’s, according to Lowry.

Panda Express serves Chinese-American cuisine and Moe’s Southwest Grill serves southwestern fare.

Lowry is confident the USA community will be happy with the changes. Several students said they are looking forward to the new choices.

USA Biomedical Sciences and Pre-Pharmacy student Aya El-Sharkh said she is excited about the potential change.

“I’m all for it,” El-Sharkh said.

El-Sharkh said she thinks students preferred Chick-fil-A and Pizza Hut over Burger Studio and Quizno’s because they are cheaper and she is glad to see the space in the Student Center more effectively utilized.

Psychology major Gabrielle Craig was also excited about the potential change.

“I would love that so much more,” Craig said. “I think most students like Subway more than Quizno’s, anyway. Quiznos isn’t my favorite sandwich place anyway, and I feel like more students would eat at Moe’s.”

However, some students didn’t want to see their favorites go. Art major Devontae Knight said he didn’t want to see Burger Studio leave. Biology major Janiya Holloway was unenthusiastic about the proposed changes, citing unfamiliarity with Moe’s Southwestern Grill and Panda Express’ menus.

Krissie Herman, Elementary Education major, was enthusiastic about the potential changes and hoped that more healthier options would come to campus.

“…we don’t want that freshman 15, but now it’s turned into the freshman 45,” Herman said. “You see a lot of people gaining weight, so now my question is ‘what are some healthier options?’”

USA will make an official announcement after the contracts are finalized.

 

