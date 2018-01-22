‘Never again’ is not enough

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Soviet forces liberated Nazi Germany’s largest death camp, Auschwitz, on Jan. 27, 1945. Sixty years later, the United Nations issued Resolution 60/7, which proclaimed Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Across the globe, people will gather to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

“Never again,” many people will say to themselves and to others. “Never again can we allow this wholesale slaughter of human beings to occur.”

Then the people who gathered to commemorate the Holocaust will return to their homes and promptly proceed to forget their pledges to never again allow genocide to occur. This amnesia will last until the next Holocaust memorial event or World War II Hollywood blockbuster comes out, whichever is first.

This selective amnesia is not unlike the apathy that allowed the Holocaust to flourish in the first place. Selective news coverage in the New York Times failed to accurately depict the genocide occurring in 1940s Europe, according to Laurel Leff.

Leff studied the New York Times’ coverage of the persecution of Europe’s Jews and published the results in her book “Buried by the Times.”

“And what I found was that the New York Times actually during the war—which would be September 1, 1939 to May 1945—published 1,186 stories about what we would now describe as the Holocaust,” Leff said in an interview with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. “But what I also found was that almost all of those stories were inside the newspaper. I only found six front-page stories that were about the extermination and that clearly identified Jews as the primary victims.”

Genocide, and public ignorance of it, is not confined to the Jews of Europe in the 1940s. Genocide is happening right now, at the very moment we light candles and say prayers for the Holocaust’s martyrs.

Genocide is occurring right now in Darfur, a province of western Sudan.

The Darfur violence, coined the first genocide of the 21st century by former ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Powers, continues today. The New York Times gloomily predicted that the violence in Darfur would get worse in an opinion article written in 2016.

In 2018, the world is still trying to ascertain whether or not that prediction came to pass. In 2017, Sudanese ambassador Khalid Al-Mubarak Mustafa claimed in a letter to The Guardian that violence in Sudan has decreased. Niemat Ahmadi, survivor of the violence in Darfur, wrote to The Guardian to dispute Mustafa’s claim that violence has decreased. No reputable world organization has yet weighed in one way or the other.

It is absurd that no one can accurately determine the scale of the violence in Darfur over the last two years. Darfur is not a small African province. At 190,418 square miles, Darfur is slightly larger than California.

There may be more genocides happening right now, depending on who you listen to, but that is part of the problem. No one organization, government or agency keeps an active and comprehensive list of genocides going on right now. No two human rights organizations agree on which genocides are occurring today.

The names of North Korea, Iraq, Syria and Myanmar are all bandied about as possible locations genocide is presently occurring, but when was the last time you saw news about atrocities in these countries prominently featured in the news? We need to foster an ongoing dialogue about genocide, instead of treating it like bathroom gossip.

Demand answers from the media and from your government. Write your representatives. Click on news that discusses atrocities occurring. Do more than mutter, “never again,” and actually take an interest in genocides that are occurring today. Demand that these crimes be hauled into the light and named for what they are. Do not allow evil people to hide behind ignorance by becoming informed. Make “never again,” mean more than a hollow refrain and honor the victims of the Holocaust by taking an interest in all genocide, regardless of where or when it occurred.

Never again.