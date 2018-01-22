Website review checklist

The internet is filled with many websites that provide useful, reliable information that can be used to strengthen any argument you need to make for class assignments and essays. However, there are plenty of other websites that provide unreliable or even completely inaccurate information. Using sites like these will ruin your argument because it calls your credibility into question and makes people think your arguments have no validity, since you used false information.

At the University, you have access to great resources. Our library has subscriptions to numerous, valuable databases. On the library’s website, there is OneSearch, which allows you to search the library’s catalog in addition to all of these databases. Any source you find on this search engine will be reliable. You can also ask for guidance from your instructor or the consultants at our University Writing Center

However, if you find yourself needing to use search engines like Google or Bing, the below checklist will help you decide on the quality of the website or article. Your answers will help you decide whether or not you should use the information in any of your assignments.

Overview:

What is the title of the website and article? And, what is the web address?

Who is the author of the article? And, who is the publisher or sponsor of the website?

What is the domain? If it is .gov or .edu., it is more likely to be reliable. If it is .com, .org, or .net, there is a higher chance of it being unreliable.

Was the website easy to locate and access?

Does the author state the topics, main ideas, and purpose clearly, simply, and precisely?

Who is the primary intended audience (laypersons, students, experts, etc.)?

Does the site list the author’s and/or publisher’s email address, so they can be contacted?

Appearance:

Does the website grab and hold users’ attention with a creative and appealing layout?

Are the graphics imaginative and/or captivating? And, do they clarify and support ideas?

If there is any audio, is it appropriate or annoying?

Are there any special/unusual features that may enhance the source or call its credibility into question?

Communication:

Are there many spelling or grammatical errors?

Does the text size make it easy to read? Or, does the text color, size, or font obscure the words?

Is there a low, moderate, or high level of technical terms?

Is the message easy to understand?

Organization:

Is there an effective introduction and conclusion?

Are any outside sources stated and arranged in an orderly manner?

Is the information given too little, sufficient, or too much?

Could you find information on the website if you needed to?

Content:

Are the headings and subheadings informative, meaningful, and clear?

Is the subject matter comprehensively and clearly discussed?

What type of writing is the it (article, editorial, critique, excerpt, etc.)? Is it written in the appropriate style for the type of writing?

Is the information important, relevant, current, and backed up with reliable sources?

Do the materials provoke new thought and ideas? Or, does it restate and/or reinforce commonly-held ideas?

Are the sources used credible and properly documented? Even if credible, are the sources biased?

If a source(s) is biased and/or not credible, does it provide any valid, useful information?

Are ideas sufficiently supported and do they make sense?

Is there too much repetition of certain information?

Does the site provide a bibliography or links for those who wish to learn more on the topic(s)?

Does the site appear to be advertising the product it is discussing?

Overall Opinion: