Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

During halftime of the University of South Alabama men’s basketball game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Jags paused to honor former USA players ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’ by retiring their jerseys, number five and number 11.

Former Jaguar Jeff Hodge, known as Jelly, is the all-time leading scorer in USA men’s basketball history. Hodge holds several USA men’s basketball records. He scored 2,221 points between 1985-1989 and also is No. 2 all time in assists in USA men’s basketball history, with 461. He was also No. 3 in points per game with 18.7, and No. 2 in steals with 223.

USA also honored Junie Lewis, also known as Peanut Butter, also had an illustrious career with the Jags. Which spanned from 1986- 1989 lead him to being No. 5 in total points with 1,726, No. 2 in points per game with 19.4, No.5 in assists with 390, and No. 6 in steals with 132.

Lewis and Hodge lead the Jags to their only NCAA tournament win when Hodge hit a three-point shot with four seconds to go to ‘Roll the Tide’ in an 86-84 win over the University of Alabama.

USA athletics director Joel Erdman, former men’s basketball coach Ronnie Arrow and Lewis and Hodge’s family members joined them on the court when USA hung their jerseys from the rafters of the Mitchell Center For more information about Jaguar Athletics like the Vanguard News page on Facebook, or check out USAJaguars.com