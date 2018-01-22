The University of South Alabama's student news site

The Vanguard

Filed under Showcase, Sports

Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

Charles Harrison, Sports EditorJanuary 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Jeff+Hodge+and+Junie+Lewis.+
Jeff Hodge and Junie Lewis.

Jeff Hodge and Junie Lewis.

Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham

Jeff Hodge and Junie Lewis.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






During halftime of the University of South Alabama men’s basketball game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Jags paused to honor former USA players ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’ by retiring their jerseys, number five and number 11.

Former Jaguar Jeff Hodge, known as Jelly, is the all-time leading scorer in USA men’s basketball history. Hodge holds several USA men’s basketball records. He scored 2,221 points between 1985-1989 and also is No. 2 all time in assists in USA men’s basketball history, with 461. He was also No. 3 in points per game with 18.7, and No. 2 in steals with 223.

USA also honored Junie Lewis, also known as Peanut Butter, also had an illustrious career with the Jags. Which spanned from 1986- 1989 lead him to being No. 5 in total points with 1,726, No. 2 in points per game with 19.4, No.5 in assists with 390, and No. 6 in steals with 132.

Lewis and Hodge lead the Jags to their only NCAA tournament win when Hodge hit a three-point shot with four seconds to go to ‘Roll the Tide’ in an 86-84 win over the University of Alabama.

USA athletics director Joel Erdman, former men’s basketball coach Ronnie Arrow and Lewis and Hodge’s family members joined them on the court when USA hung their jerseys from the rafters of the Mitchell Center For more information about Jaguar Athletics like the Vanguard News page on Facebook, or check out USAJaguars.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment




Other stories filed under Showcase

‘Never again’ is not enough
‘Never again’ is not enough
New dining options for students?
New dining options for students?
V-Day to return to USA
V-Day to return to USA
Intramural fields under construction
Intramural fields under construction
USA to open new cancer center in Fairhope
USA to open new cancer center in Fairhope

Other stories filed under Sports

Mens’ basketball beats App State with big win
Mens’ basketball beats App State with big win
WBB tops Coastal Carolina in double-header
WBB tops Coastal Carolina in double-header
Womens’ basketball pulls past Troy
Womens’ basketball pulls past Troy
MBB falls to Troy
MBB falls to Troy
Mens’ basketball gives Trinity 99 problems
Mens’ basketball gives Trinity 99 problems
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

    Opinion

    ‘Never again’ is not enough

  • Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

    News

    New dining options for students?

  • Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

    News

    V-Day to return to USA

  • Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

    News

    Intramural fields under construction

  • Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’

    News

    USA to open new cancer center in Fairhope

The University of South Alabama's student news site
Jags honor ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’