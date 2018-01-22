WBB tops Coastal Carolina in double-header

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Jags came out on top twice, beating Coastal Carolina University in a home double-header on Jan. 18 with the women’s team (12-5, 5-1 SBC) winning 68-62 and the men’s team (10-9, 3-3 SBC) holding on to a 60-57 victory in the Mitchell Center.

In the first game, senior forward Chyna Ellis led the Jags to their victory as she recorded her first career triple-double consisting of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks. Ellis’ 10 blocks pushed her to become the all-time leader in blocks in the Sun Belt Conference.

“The blocks just happened,” Ellis said. “They came to me and I went and got them. I knew what the [blocked shots] number was but I was just playing defense and trying to help the team.”

Senior guard Genesis Perrymond also had double-digit points with 11 on 4-of-12 shooting which included three three-pointers. The first of these marked her 100th made three-pointer of her career. Perrymond also had two steals, two blocks, four assists and four rebounds.

Senior and sophomore guards Erin Autio and Shaforia Kines had nine points each.

Autio was 3-of-4 on three-pointers and Kines was 4-of-7 from the field and had six assists. Freshman forward Antoinette Lewis had eight points in the contest and had four rebounds.

The Jags’ defense proved to be too strong for the Chanticleers, despite Coastal Carolina having Jas Adams, one of the top shooters in the Sun Belt Conference. That, coupled with the Jags’ 30-point first quarter, was too much for Coastal Carolina to bounce back from, and the win secured the Jags’ second place in the conference.

“I was really pleased with our focus and effort we had,” head coach Terry Fowler said. “We really shot the ball well and were good on the defensive end of the floor. In the second half I thought we came out the first five minutes a little lethargic, we didn’t have the urgency we needed, and they took advantage of that. But at the end of the day we were able to hold onto the lead and were able to finish it off. At 5-1 in league play I couldn’t be more excited for us.”

In the men’s contest, redshirt sophomore forward Josh Ajayi’s fourth double-double of the year, in which he had 18 points and a new personal season-high of 12 rebounds, helped propel them in their 60-57 win over Coastal Carolina.

Ajayi was 6-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-3 from three-point range. Junior guard Rodrick Sikes also had double figures in scoring having made 15 points. Sophomore forward Kevin Morris and redshirt sophomore forward Trhae Mitchell had six points each.

What helped the Jags to their path of victory was a 15-4 run in the second half where Ajayi and Sikes combined for nine of those points. Ajayi began the run with a three-pointer, then he and Sikes combined for the last six of those 15 points.

Despite two free throws made by Coastal Carolina, Ajayi’s final three-pointer sealed the win as the Chanticleers’ final three-pointer was not enough to close the gap.

“I’m very pleased with the win,” head coach Matthew Graves said. “There are areas to improve on, but I can’t stress enough how our guys responded defensively in the second half. We contested a lot of shots and kept them off the threepoint line. We rebounded at a very good rate. I’m very pleased with our effort defensively. As we move forward in the conference, we’ve got to go into every night thinking we can hold teams to a low percentage.”