Mens’ basketball beats App State with big win

Sophmore guard Josh Ajayi added 24 and 11 rebounds to lead USA to a win against the Mountaineers.

The men’s basketball team beat Appalachain State 88-77 at home in the Mitchell Center on Saturday, Jan. 20. The Mountaineers (8-12, 3-4 SBC) jumped out to an early lead in the first half going up 10-2 with 17:21 on the clock.

Shooting troubles for the Jags kept them struggling to catch App State in the first half with the team shooting at 25 percent from the three-point line making only 2-8 shots.

The first half ended with a 45-40 score despite sophomore forward Josh Ajayi scoring 18 points and yanking down seven of the Jags first half rebounds.

Play resumed following halftime with the Jags trailing by five but determined not to stay down going on a hot streak that allowed them to take the lead with 16:56 to go in the game.

The Jags then lead for seven minutes extending the lead to five points twice before a three-pointer from App States’ sophomore guard O’Showen Williams gave the Mountaineers a 62-60 lead with 9:05 to go.

With 1:38 to go in the game the Jags secured the lead for the final time thanks to a jumper by junior guard Rodrick Sikes.

The Jags then rode to an 83-77 victory and their second consecutive in-conference win.

The Jags will now head onto the road to face off with the University of Louisiana Lafayette on Jan. 25.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are the No. 1 team in conference (17-3, 7-0 SBC) with their last loss coming on the road to Clemson (11-1).

The Jags who have struggled on the road with a (2-9) record are going to have to play one of their best games of this season to come home with a win.