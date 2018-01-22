The University of South Alabama's student news site

Humans of USA

Humans of USA: “There’s more to a person than meets the eye.” It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from or what you have. Everyone has a story and Humans of USA wants to capture it.

“…But I started thinking about it and I don’t want to go anywhere else. I would be miserable and I would have to transfer all my stuff. I already started here and I have already made friends. I was in a sorority. I talked about registering for my spring classes and he said ‘I didn’t think you was gonna stay.’ It bothered me. He said ‘you can’t do that. We are supposed to be together.’ But it was the best decision I made, because I am doing better and pursuing something I love.”  – Emily Steinwinder

