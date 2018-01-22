SAE to host second annual JagPine Derby

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

University of South Alabama’s chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers plans to host their second annual JagPine Derby on Jan. 27 at Shelby Hall.

The JagPine Derby is open to kids and adults. To participate, each group (four people maximum) or solo racer will buy a materials kit for $20. Lunch is also included with a kit purchase. After being purchased, participants must build a car following the guidelines provided by SAE.

“At the time I came up with the idea of the JagPine Derby, I was an after-school care lead teacher at a local Mobile school,” SAE president Monroe Glover said. “I noticed how much kids love being creative and innovative. They love to have a chance to surprise an audience, and they love competition. I thought that this kind of competition would be an amazing opportunity for kids and their parents to come together and learn about engineering in a fun way.”

On the day of the race, SAE plans to host bracket-style races on a large wooden ramp to determine the winners of each category. SAE awards trophies for the first through third places for the youth and adult competition, as well as a best-design trophy.

“I decided to extend the competition age, because adults need a fun, competitive outlet,” Glover said. “We even have a ‘no rules’ category to see how many competitors try and push the limit on speed and creativity.”

The proceeds go towards building SAE’s projects, the Formula Car and the Supermileage Car, and to put on SAE’s 4th Annual Auto Show this spring.

“Initially, our organization needed an event to help raise funds for our two teams, Supermileage and Formula,” SAE event coordinator Bryant Baldwin said. “The proceeds from this event along with our annual car show will be used to buy materials, travel and compete this summer.”

“The Society of Automotive Engineers’ mission has always been to encourage and inspire others to promote engineering, invention, and interest in all automotive, aerospace and commercial vehicles,” Glover said. “Beyond that, we just want the JagPine Derby to stay a tradition at Shelby Hall.”

To learn more the JagPine Derby, contact Monroe Glover at [email protected] edu or SAE event coordinator Bryant Baldwin at [email protected] southalabama.edu.