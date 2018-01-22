Volunteers needed for Camp Kesem

USA students have volunteered in many capacities with Camp Kesem. Photo courtesy of Camp Kesem

USA students have volunteered in many capacities with Camp Kesem. Photo courtesy of Camp Kesem

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

University of South Alabama students can sign up to volunteer for Camp Kesem’s 2018 summer camp for children of parents battling cancer. To sign up, go to [email protected]

For over ten years, kids have come to Camp Kesem at one of their 105 locations across 40 states. As of 2017, over 7,300 campers have attended.

“Kesem is a nation-wide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, that support children through and beyond their parent’s cancer,” the Camp Kesem website, campkesem.org, stated. “We are the largest national organization dedicated to this unique population–supporting children with innovative, fun-filled programs that foster a lasting community.”

“At South Alabama, we serve children all over Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi not only with year-round support such as reunions and care packages, but with a free week of summer camp every year,” Tristen Higgenbotham, a USA student and USA Camp Kesem volunteer coordinator, said. “Our student volunteers work throughout the year to plan our camp and fundraise to make it happen!”

According to the Camp Kesem website, 98 percent of parents believe Camp Kesem helped their children, and 89 percent of campers return the next year.

Because camp is free for kids, Camp Kesem relies on volunteers – specifically, college students. As of last year, 4,500 students volunteered around the United States, and Camp Kesem is hoping for that number again, the Camp Kesem website stated.

In addition to being a camp counselor, volunteers help manage the camp and can work with public relations/marketing, camper recruitment and community relations, counselor recruitment and training, development and training and programming and event production.

Volunteering takes commitment, with the camp requiring students to volunteer 10-15 hours a week for a year, the Camp Kesem website stated.

“I’ve found a lot of life-long friends by joining Camp Kesem and have come to realize that you can learn a lot about being a better person from a group of kids in a week,” Higgenbotham said.

For more information about Camp Kesem, please go to campkesem.org.