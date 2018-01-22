Marchers gather for women’s rights

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Speakers Tabitha Isner, Arianna McArthur and Taquitia Winn urged women to become involved.

Marchers gathered on Saturday in Mobile for the one year anniversary of the largest protest in the history of the United States, the Women’s March on Washington. In the middle of the Public Safety Memorial Park, men and women of all ages marched in opposition to Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

Marchers declared their demands for deep social and political change at local, state and national levels. According to Speak Out Alabama, a coalition of grassroots groups working together with other like-minded organizations, supporters of the movement plan to create change through electing progressive candidates and expanding, engaging and protecting voters. They call it “Power to the Polls.”

Guest speaker Tabitha Isner urged women to run for office.

Isner is currently running for U.S. House of Representatives in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District and told the crowd she marches for the right to set the national agenda. Isner hopes to improve the national agenda by focusing on job readiness, providing excellent schools and reducing and eliminating the racial and economic gap.

“We have to get women at the table,” Isner said. “We have to get leaders of color at the table. That is where the real power is. We can’t be afraid to grab the power.”

According to guest speaker Arianna McArthur, deliberate and thoughtful action is needed in order for society to move forward.

McArthur recently ran for City Council in the 5th District of Mobile, winning 24 percent of the vote. She currently works with numerous local social, economic and environmental justice groups.

McAuthur is also conducting a market analysis of the greater Mobile area to examine parameters such as education, employment, crime, housing opportunities voting rates, income disparities and access to fresh food.

“There are still very large divides here in Mobile,” McArthur said. “Not just racial divides but political divides and economic divides.”

McArthur encouraged attendees to get involved in their communities by finding and supporting local organizations representing issues they are passionate about, and using their constitutional right to vote in every election.

Much like Isner and McArthur, retired U.S. Coast Guard Taquitia Winn “heard the call” to get involved. Winn is now a local community activist in Mobile. She attended the March to promote the Poor People’s Campaign, a campaign that addresses social and economic justice in the state of Alabama.

“When you identify the issues and talk to people you build solidarity and a community that brings people together,” Winn said. “Livable wages, healthcare, fighting against systematic racism, environmental justice. It’s about education. That’s why I think this is so important. We are fighting for the same things we were fighting for in the 60’s and it’s a shame.”

Marchers walked in solidarity within the park, carrying protest signs and repeating chants. Fathers, spouses, brothers and sons accompanied women along the route. Eduardo Rivera was one of the men who attended the march with his wife and daughter.

According to Rivera, he chose to support the movement because of the strong women in his life. His grandmother was a German immigrant who protested for the right to vote and his mother raised four children as a single parent.

“I am here to give back-up to women who need it so badly,” Rivera said. “They fought very hard throughout history. Women are not another entity. We are all human beings. My place is to make sure you have all of the commodities and stuff that you need, like healthcare. Women need to be given the same rights. Women are strong and capable. Men better wake up.”

Those who would like to get involved or receive updates about the Mobile Women’s March can follow Speak Out South Alabama on Facebook @speakoutsouthalabama.