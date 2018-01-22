Understanding students’ rights to privacy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Zach Greenburg, a legal fellow at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, recently published an article entitled “Let Ferpa be Ferpa,” in The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, commonly known as FERPA, is a federal law that protects the privacy of students’ education records.

Greenburg used the University of North Carolina as a prime example of how FERPA has been used to stifle newsworthy information from surfacing at institutions keen on maintaining a clean image. Press requests related to an athletics scandal were denied by the university, whose administrators “erroneously cited FERPA” in their rejection.

Greenburg found this odd, as the requested records had nothing to do with private student records. They concerned parking tickets and employee communication.

“[In] its current form, FERPA is a privacy statute that doesn’t protect privacy, a rights statute that creates no enforceable rights, and an access statute that allows colleges to conceal information that would invite bad press,” Greenburg stated. “(…) FERPA has fallen from a noble attempt to safeguard student privacy to a distorted excuse for institutional stonewalling.

Not everyone sees it that way— especially not universities covered by FERPA.

“It should be noted, that while FERPA seeks to control access to information, it clearly allows for students to inspect and review their own education records, as defined,” Northern Arizona University stated on their FERPA webpage. “Thus, it is for the protection of the rights of the individual student that FERPA was established.”

Established in 1974, FERPA provides parents of minors and eligible students (students over 18 or students attending college) access to their educational records. Parents and eligible students can request corrections to records if they believe the information is “inaccurate or misleading,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Based on information provided by the U.S. Department of Education, FERPA also allows schools to disclose records known as directory information to several sources, such as school officials and financial aid parties. Directory information includes one’s name, address, phone number, date and place of birth, honors and awards, and dates of school attendance.

The U.S. Department of Education website states that institutions can disclose this information without consent to parties such as accrediting organizations, health and safety officials, and state and local authorities. However, parents and eligible students have the right to request that schools do not disclose this information.

FERPA makes a distinction between directory information and personal identifying information.

According to The National Law Review, personal identifying information includes a student’s social security number, family addresses, and any additional data that makes a student “easily traceable.”

Such data is generally prohibited from being shared unless a parent or eligible student provides written permission; certain clauses are in place otherwise for medical emergencies or for law enforcement.

The National Law Review reported in 2012 that the U.S. Department of Education amended its FERPA regulations to allow additional student disclosures. The changes allowed institutions to “designate and disclose student ID numbers” or “other unique identifiers” as directory information, so long as it is used with other credible identifiers.

A parent or eligible student “may not opt out of ” the disclosure of this information. However, individual schools decide what information is provided on an identification card, and the U.S. Department of Education does not force institutions to partake in mandatory ID cards.

For more information about your rights under FERPA, visit the University of South Alabama’s registrar at www.southalabama.edu/departments/registrar/ferpa.html.