USA WBB holds SBC rank

The University of South Alabama women’s basketball team held on to their No. 2 spot in the Sun Belt Conference with big road wins against the University of LouisianaLafayette and the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The Jags started their Louisiana road-trip in the Cajundome against the University of LouisianaLafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. The Jags outscored the Cajuns in three of the four periods as they cruised to a 72-57 victory, in their 14th win of the season.

The Jags held the Cajuns to 19 points in the first half, and 0-6 shooting from behind the threepoint line. Senior center Chyna Ellis lead the Jaguar defense with six defensive rebounds and four blocks.

On the offensive side of the ball key young players lead the way, Sophomore guard Shaforia Kines and freshman guard Savannah Jones headed the Jaguars offensive effort, with Kines shooting 6-11 for 13 points and Jones shooting 5-7 with three three-point shots for 13 total points.

The Jags then faced off with the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Jaguars 67-60 victory was their sixth consecutive win and they advanced to (15-5, 8-1 SBC).

The Jags lead the Warhawks through the entire game, out scoring them 38-17 through the first half. This was due to an excellent performance behind the threepoint line hitting eight total in the first half for 24 points.

A strong fourth period performance by ULM and weak shooting from USA kept the game close, but with points in the final minutes from senior guard Erin Autio and freshman forward Antoinette Lewis kept a Warhawk victory out of reach.

Jones lead the Jaguars to victory with six three-point shots for 18 points.

The Jags’ 15 wins this season ties the most wins under head coach Terry Fowler and puts them well past last seasons (11-20, 5-13 SBC).

The (8-1) Sun Belt Conference record is the also the best start for the program since the SBC expanded the season to include 16 in-conference games in the 1991-92 season.

The Jags plan to go on the road to Troy University to face the Trojan women’s basketball team. The Trojans will seek to avenge the Jan. 13 loss in the Mitchell Center, and the Jags will try to extend their win streak to seven straight wins.

