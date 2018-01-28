The University of South Alabama's student news site

Letter to the Editor

Andrew J. Trattles, Contributing Writer
January 28, 2018

Dear Editor,

The latest edition of the Vanguard headlines read “Marchers gather for women’s rights.” Intrigued, I continued to read. In high support for women’s rights, it was a good article. However, as I read the entirety of the newspaper I noticed a very lacking article. The March for Life, a protest that gathers hundreds of thousands of humans nationwide to Washington D.C every year, had no coverage.

A march that strikes protest into the hearts of millions of supporters worldwide had no coverage, as usual. Being a college newspaper it is not a surprise that a pro-life issue did not make front headlines.

Unfortunately, it looks as if the college does not care about the issues going on in their backyard, as there was a march down the main downtown streets of Mobile this past Friday that many college students participated in.

It is a shame that a college newspaper not only read by the thousands of college students, but also many members of the community, does not support a more unbiased position from the writers. It is simple to include a small article about a major issue far out dating the headlined ones. Instead, it is taken upon the authors to push political agendas instead of facts.

Media, newspapers specifically, were created to deliver facts, and the fact is the nation has come together for the past forty-five years for the annual March for Life. As Mobile has recently began an annual march, the media still provides no coverage, in Mobile or nationwide. Change comes when opinions are put aside and facts are delivered.

Sincerely, a loyal reader,

Andrew J. Trattles

