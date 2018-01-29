Penny-drop fundraiser adds up

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of South Alabama’s Dance Marathon Executive Board plans to announce the winner of its week-long penny-drop fundraiser for USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Dance Marathon is a nationwide program that fundraises throughout the year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals according to Meagan Canterbury, USA Dance Marathon Partnerships Chair.

A penny-drop is a fundraiser wherein individuals donate change to jars dedicated to organized teams or clubs. Each penny is worth one point and counts positively towards the organization’s overall points needed to win the challenge. Each silver coin (such as dimes, nickels and quarters) is worth negative points equivalent to its face value. For example, if someone donated a nickel to a team they would lose five points instead of gaining five points.

Canterbury believes that pocket change can add up to reach a bigger goal.

“I believe that small events like our Penny Drop, benefit nights at local restaurants and any donations are important to fund our overall campaign ‘Change for Change’ to reach our $20,000.00 goal by Feb. 24,” Canterbury stated.

The Dance Marathon Executive Board says there are currently 12 teams participating in fundraiser but Canterbury expects the number of teams to at least double by the time the dance marathon event occurs.

At USA, the year-long fundraising organization celebrates annually with a nine-hour long dance marathon where people from the Mobile area gather at the University of South Alabama gather to show support for hospital-bound children as well as participate in games, dance, enjoy entertainment and finally reveal their annual fundraising total for the year. This event is completely organized, planned, and fundraised by college students at university chapters across the country.

“We are 29 days away from our dance marathon event and everyone on the executive board is working hard to come up with ideas to help us reach our $200,000 dollar goal by Feb. 24,” Canterbury stated.

Compassion for children is why Canterbury believes the Dance Marathon fundraiser are important.

“When a child is diagnosed with a debilitating disease requiring hospital stay, every part of their life changes and their world around them comes to a grinding halt,” Canterbury stated. “For children, the joys and adventures of childhood are replaced with constant treatments and long-term hospital stays, essentially robbing them of that once desired freedom to simply be a kid. These hospital stays include extensive treatment all the way down to minuscule divisions of the hospital you wouldn’t even think of such as Children’s Miracle Network’s vast network of teachers who work with the sick students to make sure they stay with their classes. And none of this, unfortunately, comes without expensive day to day costs.”

Organizations interested in participating to participate can sign up at USA’s page on the official Miracle Network website.