Free stress workshop

The University of South Alabama Counseling and Testing Services plans to host a series of Stress GPS (Gaining Practical Skills) workshops beginning Wednesday, Jan. 31. The Stress GPS workshop series will focus on stress, relaxation, mindfulness, assertiveness, sleep and other related topics to help students manage stress in a healthy way. Some specific sessions include Seeking Serenity, Sleep School, Crucial Communication and Assertiveness Bootcamp.

CTS is a free service for students that offers a variety of counseling topics for private and group settings, including academic, addiction, sexual assault and mental health struggles. CTS is run by a team of certified counselors and graduate interns who serve the students of USA.

April Berry and Nathan Booth, both doctoral clinical and counseling psychology graduate interns in CTS, are scheduled to facilitate the workshops. Berry’s professional interests include social conformity, interpersonal difficulties, decision making, stress and depression. Booth’s research includes masculinity, positive psychology variables and help-seeking attitudes on college campuses. Berry and Booth are both on staff in CTS for clinical services.

Dr. Darleen Dempster is the interim director of CTS and has played a large role in planning Stress GPS.

“You can attend just one session, several or all,” Dempster said. “There is no registration process. These sessions are free!”

Stress GPS is scheduled to take place every Wednesday night starting Jan. 31 until April 18 at 5:30 p.m., in Alpha Hall East in room 332. For more information,contact CTS.